Staying a Student of the Business: Crystal Sawyer on Leadership, Mentorship and Agency Growth

Crystal Sawyer is a partner and executive vice president at H/L, where she leads the McDonald’s business after spending 16 years on the client side with McDonald’s corporate.

Since joining the agency, she has helped shape the strategy behind key retail initiatives and promotional campaigns that contributed to record-breaking customer counts across Atlanta and the Southeast. Under her leadership, the Pacific Sierra Region also ranked among the top five in national US sales - a reflection of her strategic vision and collaborative approach.





LBB> What was your first experience of leadership?

Crystal> My first real experience of leadership was when I started the University of Oregon Women’s Rugby team my senior year.

I had been watching the men’s rugby games for months and was frankly tired of being on the sidelines. I had played sports throughout my life, but never rugby. I went into the Club Sports office and asked how the process worked.

I don’t think many thought I would see it through, but after months of paperwork and meetings, we were finally granted an official University of Oregon Club Sports team!

Once we were official it was full speed ahead, finding a qualified coach, recruiting across campus, scheduling practice fields/times. It was an incredible learning process in how to take an idea and bring it to fruition from soup to nuts.

Getting the team set up wasn’t the success. It was building/leading a team of amazing young women and setting them up for future success. I’m proud to say I played in the alumni games for many years after graduation, and the team has grown into quite an incredible force to be reckoned with in the college sports arena.





LBB> How did you figure out what kind of leader you wanted to be – or what kind of leader you didn’t want to be?

Crystal> I had to grow up quickly as a child and I knew early on I wanted to be strong enough to say how I honestly felt to anyone.

I wanted to be heard and trusted. I didn’t want emotion to be the reason I made decisions or led people down a certain path. Decisions need to be grounded in facts and future forward thinking, but with conviction and passion.

I knew if I stayed grounded in these principles I couldn’t go wrong. I also know I’m not the one with all the answers. I want anyone I work with to feel like they have a voice and that they also will be heard. We are a team. After a decision is made we climb the hill together.





LBB> What experience or moment gave you your biggest lesson in leadership?

Crystal> Josh Nichol. He was the CEO of H/L when I was still with McDonald’s Corporation, and my partner in the Northern California geography. He was a legend in the business, but he didn’t know who I was. One day I was presenting in a big west division meeting, and I didn’t even know he was in the room. After I was done, he walked up and introduced himself. I said, “I know who you are, I’m glad you finally know who I am”. He laughed as only Josh could, and told me he was impressed with how I approached a contentious topic and my courage to even take it on.

We started working together more closely after that, and I got to see this Legend behind the scenes. He believed in and trusted me. He spoke when necessary, and everyone listened. He LOVED his people. He used to say “we don’t build widgets in advertising Crystal, our only resource is talent and we have the best.” He was a legend because of how he led. People would follow him anywhere. He’s one of the main reasons I am where I am today.





LBB> Did you know you always wanted to take on a leadership role? If so how did you work towards it and if not, when did you start realising that you had it in you?

Crystal> I believe I always knew I wanted to be a leader. Even from a young age, one of my favourite things to do was be the ‘teacher’ to my little sister, cousins and friends. I had a chalkboard and had school ‘lessons’ (math, spelling, etc.) for them to do. I loved teaching them new things and building lesson plans for them. When I started playing sports, I didn’t go in to be the best athlete, but focused on being the best teammate I could be and helping make decisions and encouraging my team.

I remember in seventh grade volleyball I got the ‘furr sure’ award from our coach (a handmade certificate!) that was for the player who wasn’t afraid to take the lead, especially when the odds were stacked, and to encourage the team to do the best they could. It was moments like those and many more, that solidified it was a natural role for me to take on.





LBB> When it comes to 'leadership' as a skill, how much do you think is a natural part of personality, how much can be taught and learned?

Crystal> I believe a small part may be natural but most of it is life situations, self-motivation and support. We are continually given life opportunities to take a leadership position; a class project, learning a new skill, tutoring a classmate or sibling… it starts small. Once you start taking advantage of these life leadership opportunities, you become more confident. Being a leader doesn’t end in being an EVP, it happens in small moments every day. With the right support, self-motivation and effort, it develops into bigger career and life opportunities. The main thing to remember as you climb the ladder; the hands that lifted you up and remember to reach back for someone else.





LBB> Have you ever felt like you've failed whilst in charge? How did you address the issue and what did you learn from it?

Crystal> I have felt failure while ‘in charge’ more times than I can count. I believe we often grow the most when we fail in our goals, and we need to take the time to reflect on why and what could have been done differently.

One recent example was a new business pitch we didn't win. The timeline was tight, made even tougher by the holidays, but I pulled together a great team and we mapped out a solid plan. We worked diligently to pull together the best representation of our agency capabilities. Everyone worked so hard, and I felt like we were very well prepared on pitch day. My team did an amazing job representing H/L, and I really believed we had a shot at winning. We all waited at the hotel to get the final word. Once I was called in and told they were going with another agency, I felt very downtrodden and like I had let my team down.

I addressed the team head on and gave them all the feedback I had gotten from the potential client. We talked through where our opportunities lie, and how we could improve for a future opportunity. I made sure they all felt supported and that it wasn’t anyone’s lack of preparation or representation that made the decision not go our way. It was a solid learning experience on how we could improve, but also led to an even stronger and close-knit team than we were before the experience. I work with the most amazing people, and I am very blessed to do so.





LBB> In terms of leadership and openness, what’s your approach there? Do you think it’s important to be as transparent as possible in the service of being authentic? Or is there a value in being careful and considered?

Crystal> Both. I strive to always be authentic and transparent but there are times when being measured and considering the outcome is warranted. I want to make sure I’ve thought through the impact of what total openness could be and if it’s the best thing for my people. I also admit when I can’t divulge every detail and believe through my actions they trust why. Overall, I definitely err on the side of candor and open conversation because that’s where you get the best conversation on outcomes and build trust in your people.





LBB> As you developed your leadership skills, did you have a mentor?

Crystal> I have been fortunate to have several mentors help steward my career over the years. Whether that’s a franchise owner operator taking me under their wing to help me understand their business model so I can be a better marketer… or a peer who took the time to help me understand the intricacies of a huge corporation like McDonald’s when I was first starting.

I would say however that my first real mentor, who saw potential in me that I didn’t see in myself, was my former boss in the old McDonald’s Corporate Portland Region, Heidi. I was brand new to marketing, and she was someone I totally idolised (still is!). She took a vested interest in me and started giving me responsibilities to broaden my skill set. Sometimes those responsibilities terrified me, like presenting for the first time in front of hundreds of people, but she knew I needed to stretch beyond my comfort zone and put me in situations where I could learn, but in a safe environment. Not only did Heidi make me a better businessperson, but she also talked to me about work life balance before I had a family and became a true friend. I owe a lot to her.

Mentoring aspiring leaders is my favourite part of the job. To help them cultivate their talents, help them trouble-shoot problems, and provide guidance on how I’ve managed my career (what to do and NOT) is a pure joy. I’m lucky to work with so many talented people with great potential. I try to share how I envision their runway but also listen to the goals they have for themselves and how I can help them achieve them. I always say I want them to become the best supervisors and teammates they can be, and while I’d love for it to be at H/L, it may end up they need to spread their wings elsewhere and that is ok. I will still be a sounding board for them wherever they may go.





LBB> In continually changing market circumstances, how do you cope with the responsibility of leading a team through difficult waters?

Crystal> First and foremost, your team will feed off your actions. I try to remain calm and future forward versus letting my frustrations be cast over my team. I try to stay ahead of potential pit falls, and always lean on the facts to guide decision making. I want my team to feel supported, but also have the autonomy to make decisions they feel are in the best interest of our clients and our team. There are going to be difficult waters ahead. Stay positive, be confident, and know that you don’t hold all the answers.





LBB> How important is your company culture to the success of your business? And how have you managed to keep it alive with increases in remote and hybrid working patterns?

Crystal> The culture at H/L is inclusive, collaborative and very much team focused. I experienced this on the client side when first working with H/L 10 years ago, and that culture is still very much alive today.

It is not easy to foster culture within a company spread out across the US but keeping it in the forefront of everything we do is critical. Whether that’s processes for continual communication across the teams, or company-wide touch points or our philanthropy work; we strive as an agency to have the best talent, working in an environment where they feel supported and encouraged to be their best. We don’t build widgets for our clients; our people are our most valuable resource.





LBB> What are the most useful resources you’ve found to help you along your leadership journey?

Crystal> My number one resource is my network. It's important to branch out and talk to people you encounter in your personal and professional life. This isn’t always about looking up either, build relationships with people from various industries and at various ages and stages of their careers.

Stay a student of the business. It’s hard to keep up with an ever-changing industry like advertising, but it’s imperative you keep learning and sharpening your own skill set. And don’t stay in your silo; learn how the different aspects of technology, operations and finance affect your area of expertise.

Give back and be receptive. As we discussed earlier, being a mentor is such an integral part of building up your company’s talent. But also, being receptive to feedback helps you continue to be the best leader you can be.