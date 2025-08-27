Standard Chartered Brings Mindfulness to Money with WellnessNOW

​Standard Chartered has launched WellnessNOW, a category-first video series that reflects the bank’s mindful and deliberate approach towards reframing the definition of well-being by adding a new dimension of ‘financial wellness’.

WellnessNOW introduces a fresh narrative that true wealth is the combination of personal well-being and financial wellness. It goes beyond physical health or financial success, and instead focuses on the intersection of intention and mindfulness. The three-episode series journeys through themes such as breathwork, mindfulness, Ayurveda, and detox, exploring them not simply as wellness trends, but as daily rituals that mirror how many individuals are approaching their lives, wealth, and priorities today.

Deviating from traditional bank campaigns, WellnessNOW rolls out with no intentional call-to-action or product placement. The series is designed to reflect the evolving mindset of affluent consumers who are increasingly prioritising emotional, physical and mental clarity just as much as financial growth.

Haymans Fung, global head of marketing for wealth and retail banking at Standard Chartered, commented, “Our clients trust us with their wealth, but more so, they can also trust us to understand their broader life goals and how we can help bring balance to that. Wellness is an investment that is essential to building resilience, sustaining performance, and safeguarding long-term prosperity. With WellnessNOW, we are showing that banks can move beyond transactional relationships to deliver deeper, more meaningful engagement that supports our clients’ holistic wellness and success.”

Delivered in collaboration with dentsu Singapore, WellnessNOW reflects the bank’s evolving media strategy and infrastructure by leveraging first-party data via Standard Chartered’s Customer Data Platform (CDP) and by using AI to scale content variations, delivering a full-funnel campaign.

AI-driven content personalisation

Piloting AI tools that transform long-form video content into multiple short-form versions for different audience segments. This approach boosts speed to market, increases cost efficiency, and ensures content resonates with cultural and regional nuances.

Personalisation through a Customer Data Platform (CDP) pilot

Leveraging first-party data and CDP to deliver personalised experiences based on where clients are in their financial lifecycle by integrating wellness into these tailored journeys.

Performance-driven campaign design

Built on a full-funnel strategy, showing how top-of-funnel content can drive bottom-of-funnel objectives. Multiple shorter retargeting cuts of the video episodes are being deployed to re engage viewers who drop off at various points of the user journey.

​Rahul Thappa, managing director, Media and CXM, dentsu Singapore, shared, “We are proud to support Standard Chartered in shaping a campaign that reflects the evolving aspirations of today’s affluent consumers. WellnessNOW is more than a content series, it is a strategic shift towards values-led storytelling, powered by AI-driven personalisation and robust data infrastructure. By embedding market cultural nuances and customer insights into every stage of the journey, we have been able to deliver a full funnel approach that drives relevance, resonance and long-term brand trust in a highly competitive financial landscape.”