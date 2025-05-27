Spotify Puts the Playlist First in 'No Playlist, No Start' Campaign

For a gym session. For a morning run. For a road trip. For cleaning the house. Or for hitting the books. These everyday moments often hit the same roadblock: not having chosen the right playlist yet—the one your body and mood are asking for to get started. From this simple truth comes the idea behind Spotify’s latest campaign: 'No Playlist, No Start.'

Under this concept developed by digital-first agency Monks, Spotify has launched a call for user-created playlists to become the actual stars of the campaign. Divided into five relatable categories—Workout Mode, Study or Try, On the Road, Chores Soundtrack, and Emo Time—users will be able to submit their playlists over the next few weeks via an in-app experience. Selected playlists will be featured as the centrepieces of the campaign.

The playlist hunt kicks off with a series of video pieces featuring well-known Spanish personalities: comedian and musician Grison (from La Revuelta), Aleix Puig (winner of MasterChef and founder of VICIO), and influencer Where Is Leto. They’ll be championing the Workout Mode, Chores Soundtrack, and On the Road categories respectively.

In addition, influencer Física MR will lead the search for playlists under Study or Try, while ByHermoss will take on the Emo Time category.

Elías Rodríguez Galisteo, group creative director at Monks, said, “When the creative direction is clear, the execution becomes that much stronger. Spotify’s commitment to putting users not only at the heart of its product but also at the core of its communication—especially through such a powerful and real insight—makes a brief like this incredibly rewarding. Going beyond user-generated content to build a true user-generated campaign, through something as innately Spotify as playlists, has allowed us to create a fun, relevant journey that engages users from the first interaction to the moment they see their playlist take the spotlight.”

In the coming weeks, users whose playlists are selected will see them transformed into true campaign protagonists.

