Sports Direct Ignites the Summer with ‘Legacy Starts Here’ UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 Campaign

26/06/2025
27
With stars like Lucy Bronze and Jill Scott leading the charge, the campaign from Fresh Base Productions blends grassroots energy with global ambition—spotlighting the next generation of female footballers and the everyday places where legacies begin

Sports Direct, a leading international retailer of sports and fitness footwear, clothing, and equipment has launched its 2025 summer campaign, 'Legacy Starts Here', featuring some of football’s biggest stars and legends, including Lucy Bronze, Grace Clinton, Guro Reiten, Sandy Baltimore, and Jill Scott.

David Clark, chief customer officer of Frasers Group said, 'Legacy Starts Here’ captures the energy, ambition and unstoppable drive of women competing in football today. With support from legendary players, and our global brand partners, our Summer 25 campaign fuels the momentum - all while empowering female athletes and inspiring the next generation.”

Sports Direct has united football icons to showcase the infectious excitement sweeping through the nation as England’s Lionesses strive to cement their legacy through a second successive European victory. ‘Legacy Starts Here’ celebrates the unifying power of international football, showing how the love of the game brings together fans of all ages and backgrounds to rally behind their country.

Championing everyday landscapes where so many footballing legacies have been born, Sports Direct’s latest campaign follows a full-blown game of park football in London, UK, paying homage to iconic women’s football moments and celebrations of the past:

  • England and Manchester United star Grace Clinton, adidas athlete, kickstarts the game and encourages a passer by to get involved.
  • Chelsea stars and WSL champions Sandy Baltimore, PUMA athlete, and Guro Reiten, adidas athlete, show off some silky footwork with Hashtag United’s Freda Ayisi.
  • Featuring in her second campaign with Sports Direct, England legend and Nike athlete Lucy Bronze leads her team to glory, alongside broadcast personalities the Kmita Twins.

Sports Direct’s ‘Legacy Starts Here’ campaign exhibits a selection of its favourite football products, perfect for kickstarting legacies. Featured items include the England Nike shirt, adidas F50 Sparkfusion, Nike Phantom Fear Nothing Pack, adidas EURO 2025 football, the women’s specific PUMA Brilliance Pack football boots, and Score Draw retro football jerseys.

‘Legacy Starts Here’ underlines Sports Direct’s commitment to empowering the next generation of female footballers. Kickstarting football legacies across the country, Sports Direct have continued their Monster Kickabout initiative with Nike - a nationwide school football programme geared towards getting more children, specifically girls, involved in football. Sports Direct provides free resources and football equipment to help teachers host fun football activities across the UK and Ireland, inspiring children to be active for 60 minutes each day.

Credits
