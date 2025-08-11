senckađ
Special Olympics Great Britain Appoints Sonic Branding Company, WithFeeling

11/08/2025
WithFeeling has been tasked with a musical ‘rallying call’ to motivate the team and the country for next year’s regional championships

Special Olympics Great Britain (SOGB) has appointed sonic branding company, WithFeeling.

“It’s a great privilege to be able to contribute to this special organisation’s values and vision,” remarked Chris Atkins, WithFeeling’s managing director. “We’re humbled to be working with SOGB. What they do is remarkable and empowering to British society as a whole.”

Not to be confused with the Olympic or Paralympic Games, Special Olympics International is the largest disability sports organization in the world, reaching nearly six million athletes. The description disability doesn’t sit well with them, however, particularly with the Great Britain chapter.

“It became very clear, very early in our relationship,” says Joe Dickinson. Joe is the co-founder with Chris of WithFeeling. “SOGB’s focus is ability, not disability. Their passion and conviction about human potential in the face of challenge is extraordinary and infectious. We’re definitely bringing our A game to this project.”

As things stand at the moment, WithFeeling is being tasked with a musical ‘rallying call’ to motivate the team and the country for next year’s regional championships. This will be launched early in 2026 and aims to bring countrywide awareness to the skill, athleticism and competitive spirit of the team. “They don’t just represent opportunities for those with intellectual challenges, they’re also proudly competing for their country.” Chris adds.

Chris, Joe and their team are no strangers to the use of sound and music as an ambassador for a community cause. Their song for Dubai Expo 2020, entitled ‘This is Our Time’, became a number-one hit, resonating with an entire region who celebrate the United Arab Emirates as a hub of cultural and economic abundance.

Can WithFeeling’s contribution to SOGB reach the same heights? Well, if you consider that Dubai’s collective mantra is ‘impossible doesn’t exist’ and SOGB’s inclusivity focus is for athletes to achieve greatness beyond their expectations, we expect nothing less from this young but increasingly in-demand team of musicians and marketeers.

