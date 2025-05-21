Silverside AI and Vivaldi Group Join Forces to Redefine the Future of AI-Driven Brand Consulting

In a move that signals a deeper convergence between creative intelligence and business strategy, Silverside AI—the innovation lab founded by Pereira O'Dell and global independent network Serviceplan Group—has announced a strategic partnership with Vivaldi Group, the renowned brand and business reinvention consultancy.

The partnership aims to offer Fortune 500 companies more than just access to emerging technologies. It’s a bold attempt to reframe how AI is applied across marketing ecosystems, empowering brands to embrace transformation with clarity, purpose, and measurable impact. Through co-branded programs and bespoke solutions, the two firms are setting out to rewire marketing and innovation functions for greater agility and long-term resilience.

At the heart of this collaboration is a clear thesis: AI, when used strategically, becomes a force multiplier for brand value. It’s a shift away from the tech-for-tech’s-sake model that dominates many AI consultancies. Instead, Silverside and Vivaldi are forging a new kind of partnership—one that puts AI in service of creative problem-solving, customer-centric thinking, and business growth.

Erich Joachimsthaler, founder and CEO of Vivaldi Group, describes the opportunity as a chance to unlock new forms of value across the customer journey.

"At Vivaldi, we've always believed that strong brands aren't just built through good messaging— they're built by delivering new value to customers. This partnership is about unlocking a new wave of growth by harnessing the dual power of AI across the customer journey - helping leaders grow with their customers while reinventing how their organisations operate."

Silverside AI’s co-founder and managing partner Rob Wrubel echoed the sentiment, emphasising the importance of demystifying AI for marketers and growth leaders. "We're thrilled to partner with Vivaldi to get AI into the hands of the marketers and growth leaders who need it most. Our goal is to cut through complexity and help modern brands with solutions that drive measurable impact.

"With Vivaldi, we're positioning ourselves at the intersection of brand consulting and AI implementation. Together, we're enabling a future where today's CMO uses AI as their marketing super power with guidance from specialised advisors who understand both technology and brand strategy."

While the AI hype cycle continues to generate buzz, what sets this alliance apart is its focus on execution and enablement. It’s not just about future potential; it’s about delivering scalable solutions now. From automating content systems to enhancing campaign intelligence, Silverside and Vivaldi are positioning themselves at the intersection of strategic consultancy and high-impact implementation.

More than a typical alliance, this is a glimpse into what the future of marketing leadership could look like—one where CMOs are empowered by AI, guided by experts who understand both the art of branding and the architecture of transformation.

As the demands on marketers intensify, and the boundaries between strategy, technology, and creativity continue to blur, the partnership between Silverside AI and Vivaldi is a compelling sign of what’s next.