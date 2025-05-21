‘Show up Every Day and Bring Your Best Self’: Bullion Productions’ Creative Director Insights on Leadership

James Willis is an accomplished director and creative director with over 12 years of experience across social, commercial, and branded entertainment. Specialising in sport and lifestyle, he has worked with some of the world’s most iconic brands and talents—from Nike to Adidas, from Messi to Beckham.

He is also the co-founder and creative director of Bullion Productions, where he leads the studio in developing original, standout content that is both bold and entertaining. James brings a unique vision and storytelling style that consistently resonates with global audiences and clients alike.





LBB> What was your first experience of leadership?

James> My first experience with leadership came at a young age when I had the privilege of being captain of my school football team.

This role required not only motivating my teammates to perform at their best but also maintaining team morale when things weren’t going as planned. It was during this time that I was subliminally learning the importance of resilience, clear communication, and leading by example, whether I knew it at the time, I don’t know.

Since then, whether by design or simply due to my natural inclination, I’ve consistently found myself gravitating toward leadership roles.





LBB> How did you figure out what kind of leader you wanted to be – or what kind of leader you didn’t want to be?

James> I believe, like most people, you learn a great deal from the people you’re surrounded by. Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of working under some inspirational leaders, as well as a few who weren’t as strong.

However, I view both experiences as valuable. Working under great leadership teaches you what to do, while working under less effective leadership pushes you to step up and develop your own leadership skills. In many ways, it’s through those challenges that I grew the most.





LBB> What experience or moment gave you your biggest lesson in leadership?

James> One of my biggest lessons in leadership came back in 2015 when I worked as director and producer on a global content project.

We travelled the world with a small crew, documenting football stories centred around fan culture. Over the course of two months on the road, I quickly learned the importance of maintaining morale, managing different personalities, and handling egos within the team.

There were moments when I had to step up to ensure the safety of everyone, while also knowing when to place trust in both contributors and strangers to help us navigate through a few tricky situations.

Through it all, I had to balance leadership with the constant pressure of delivering engaging and entertaining content. This experience taught me how to adapt, trust my team, and lead with confidence even when things didn’t go as planned.





LBB> Did you know you always wanted to take on a leadership role? If so how did you work towards it and if not, when did you start realising that you had it in you?

James> I never set out to take on a leadership role. In fact, there are times when I genuinely enjoy being part of a team without the added pressure of leadership.

However, creatively, I’ve always loved working collaboratively, and as a director, your team is often helping bring your vision to life. As a result, I naturally found myself taking on a leadership role, even if it wasn’t by design.

Over time, I leveraged my experiences as a director and translated those skills into my role as a company co-founder, creative director, and executive producer. That’s when I truly began to realise that leadership was something I not only had in me but something I was capable of embracing.





LBB> When it comes to 'leadership' as a skill, how much do you think is a natural part of personality, how much can be taught and learned?

James> I truly believe that leadership is a mix of both natural traits and learned skills. Over time, you grow in confidence and learn valuable lessons on the job.

Personally, I like to think of myself as a kind, fair individual who listens and values honesty.

However, I also recognise that certain aspects of leadership don’t come naturally to me—particularly when it comes to having difficult conversations. That’s something I’ve had to learn and develop over time.

So, while natural qualities like empathy and integrity play a role, I believe leadership is very much a skill that can be taught and honed with experience.





LBB> What are the aspects of leadership that you find most personally challenging? And how do you work through them?

James> The challenges of leadership are very real. One of the most personally challenging aspects is the need to show up every day and bring your best self, regardless of how you're feeling.

Everything you do sets the tone and standard for your team, and that can be exhausting, especially on days when things aren’t going well. I work through this by reminding myself that leadership is about consistency, not perfection.

On tough days, I focus on staying grounded, being authentic, and still offering support to my team. I’ve learned that sometimes, just being present and showing resilience and positivity, can set a powerful example.





LBB> Have you ever felt like you've failed whilst in charge? How did you address the issue and what did you learn from it?

James> I feel like I’ve failed every time I go on Instagram, but in all seriousness, when we lose out on a pitch or when a job doesn’t go as planned, it definitely hits hard.

To address the issue, I focus on reflecting – trying to understand why we didn’t win the job and what we could have done better. I believe in continuously learning, so I work with the team to identify areas for improvement and make sure we tweak those aspects.

The goal is to come out stronger, avoid repeating the same mistakes, and keep pushing forward with a more refined approach next time.





LBB> In terms of leadership and openness, what’s your approach there? Do you think it’s important to be as transparent as possible in the service of being authentic? Or is there a value in being careful and considered?

James> I believe that complete transparency can sometimes be detrimental. My approach is to feed the team information on a "need to know" basis, filtering out what doesn’t concern them directly and ensuring that key information – whether positive or negative – is communicated strategically.

I’m always conscious of not being reactive with information and avoiding overwhelming the team. I prefer to maintain a balance where I share what’s necessary for productivity and the team’s mindset but also choose the right moments to communicate.

I think it’s entirely possible to be authentic and transparent, but it’s also important to consider the timing and context to ensure that it benefits both the team's efficiency and their overall well-being.





LBB> As you developed your leadership skills did you have a mentor, if so who were/are they and what have you learned? And on the flip side, do you mentor any aspiring leaders and how do you approach that relationship?

James> When we started Bullion, we were essentially babies in the business, so a lot of my leadership skills have been developed on the job. That said, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside some incredible creative directors and clients from whom I’ve learned a great deal.

The experience of collaborating with such talented people has been invaluable in shaping my approach to leadership.

As for mentoring, I do try to pass on what I’ve learned to my team. I believe in offering guidance by leading through example, providing honest feedback, and encouraging them to trust their instincts while learning from their experiences.

My approach is always about fostering an open, supportive relationship that helps them grow in confidence and skill, while allowing them to make their own mistakes and learn from them.





LBB> In continually changing market circumstances, how do you cope with the responsibility of leading a team through difficult waters?

James> It’s definitely a strange time in the industry, but creatively, it’s also incredibly exciting. In challenging market circumstances, I focus on keeping my team centered on the positives and remind them of the strengths they bring to the table.

I encourage them to continue doing what they do best and to stay agile and resilient. By maintaining a forward-thinking mindset and celebrating the small wins along the way, we can navigate through the difficulties together while staying motivated and focused on the bigger picture.





LBB> As a leader, what are some of the ways in which you’ve prioritised diversity and inclusion within your workforce?

James> As a leader, I make it a priority to give my time and support to those who are eager to grow and develop.

At Bullion, we’ve been fortunate to work with a number of individuals from diverse backgrounds, particularly through the Step Scheme, which helps minorities break into the industry.

We’ve seen the positive impact of this initiative, as many of those we’ve mentored have gone on to work with some of the top companies in the industry. I believe that fostering a diverse and inclusive environment isn’t just about giving opportunities, but also about actively supporting people as they grow and succeed.





LBB> How important is your company culture to the success of your business? And how have you managed to keep it alive with increases in remote and hybrid working patterns?

James> Company culture is absolutely crucial to a successful business. With the team working remotely, it’s more challenging than ever to maintain that culture, but I believe that prioritising good work, open communication, and celebrating the small wins has been key to keeping the spirit alive.

We try to make the most of the face-to-face time we do have, but I recognise that there’s always more I can do to foster a stronger culture, especially in a hybrid environment. It’s something I’m still actively working on, and I’m committed to finding better ways to strengthen it moving forward.





LBB> What are the most useful resources you’ve found to help you along your leadership journey?

James> The most valuable resource I’ve found on my leadership journey is likely the hardest one to come by – time to think. Taking the time to reflect and consider different perspectives allows me to make more informed and thoughtful decisions.

That space to pause and process is crucial, as it enables me to approach challenges with greater clarity and confidence, ultimately leading to better outcomes as a leader.