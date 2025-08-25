senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Shining Film Hosts Big Summer Party

25/08/2025
33
Share
500 guests came together to celebrate collaboration, creativity, and connections in Zurich-Wollishofen

Shining Film, together with partners Seed and Farbfilm Studio, hosted its biannual summer party on Thursday 21st August at its shared location in Zurich-Wollishofen. Despite rainy weather, the celebration brought together 500 guests, including clients, creatives, agency teams, and friends from the film industry.

The event highlighted the strong collaboration between the three companies, which together form one of Switzerland’s leading film networks, sharing ideas, spaces, and resources across commercials, series, feature films, and creative projects.


The next summer party is already planned for 2027.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Shining Film
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Shining Film
The Bank Job
Baloise
13/08/2025
EM Special
Coop
09/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1