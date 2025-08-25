Shining Film Hosts Big Summer Party

Shining Film, together with partners Seed and Farbfilm Studio, hosted its biannual summer party on Thursday 21st August at its shared location in Zurich-Wollishofen. Despite rainy weather, the celebration brought together 500 guests, including clients, creatives, agency teams, and friends from the film industry.

The event highlighted the strong collaboration between the three companies, which together form one of Switzerland’s leading film networks, sharing ideas, spaces, and resources across commercials, series, feature films, and creative projects.





The next summer party is already planned for 2027.