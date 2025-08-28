Serena Williams Joins Ro as GLP-1 Celebrity Ambassador

​Ro, the leading direct-to-patient healthcare company, has announced that Serena Williams - 23-time Grand Slam champion, four-time Olympic gold medallist, and one of the most decorated athletes in history - has been using Ro to lose weight and is joining as a celebrity patient ambassador. Serena and Ro will lead a multi-year campaign to normalise the use of GLP-1 medications for weight loss and support others on their health journeys.



In the newest campaign, Serena Williams helps to set the record straight on GLP-1s - they're not a shortcut, they're healthcare. Ro wants to empower anyone considering GLP-1s to take control of their health.

From concept to launch, this campaign was executed in full by Ro's in-house creative team. It tells Serena's authentic story and proves once and for all that losing weight isn't just a matter of self-discipline - because even one of the greatest athletes of all time needs medicine to support her journey. Ro In-House partnered closely with Serena to ensure that it was authentic to her voice and experience, and her story is told in a multifaceted way across mediums and channels.

Ro’s partnership with Serena is especially personal for the 23-time Grand Slam winner, who previously tried to lose weight before turning to Ro for additional clinical support. After having two children, she found that GLP-1s were the additional treatment she needed to achieve her health goals. The national marketing campaign, spanning digital, broadcast, and out-of-home leans into Serena's authenticity and drive, showcasing her passion for technology and innovation and her commitment to her health.

