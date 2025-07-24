Crafting Sensory Worlds with a Global Impact

We chase the sun with our partners, activating across continents, cultures, and time zones. From New York City to Mumbai, Sydney to Singapore, Doha to London, INVNT is building moments that blur the line between story and spectacle.

These aren’t events. They’re cultural interventions, meticulously crafted for the world’s most influential brands across finance, entertainment, CPG, tech and more. Where high design meets high stakes, every detail is built to move people and shape markets.

What follows is a tour through the new language of experience, where architecture, emotion, and our 'ChallengeEverything' creative audacity collide.

American Express Business Leaders Forum | Tokyo, Japan

We’re pushing the boundaries to craft experiences that are more cinematic, bolder, and architecturally immersive than ever before. In a world saturated with digital noise, high design stands out as the ultimate differentiator.

Across Asia-Pacific, INVNT and American Express are reshaping what executive engagement looks and feels like fusing formal leadership forums with immersive design storytelling that transcends geography, tradition, and expectation.

American Express Unplugged | Perth, Australia

In Singapore, the Business Leaders Forum tackled the theme of 'Future Forecast' through multi layered storytelling.

American Express Business Leaders Forum | Singapore

Set within the Michelin-starred Restaurant Born a former rickshaw depot the space wove Amex blue with gradients of green and yellow, a palette nodding to ESG values and regenerative design.

American Express Business Leaders Forum | Singapore



The chef’s philosophy of circularity echoed across the menu, bringing the concept full circle from architecture to plate.

American Express Business Leaders Forum | Tokyo, Japan

In Tokyo, we curated quiet authority. Set among one of the city’s most treasured bonsai collections, the dinner brought the garden inside seasonal ingredients echoed the rhythms of nature, while personal reflections from Shohei Otani’s youth baseball coach connected the art of bonsai cultivation with leadership, discipline, and care. It was a masterclass in restraint and resonance.

American Express Business Leaders Forum | Hong Kong, China

In Hong Kong, reconnection was the heartbeat. We transformed a historic industrial site into a premium pop-up, built around the theme of urban exploration. A custom-built roundtable adorned with fragments of abandoned Hong Kong architecture and scented with a bespoke fragrance set the tone for a dialogue-led dinner hosted by The Economist’s Nick Marro, bridging past, present, and speculative futures.

And in Perth, we brought American Express Unplugged to life by elevating an art gallery rooftop into a cultural moment.

American Express Unplugged | Perth, Australia

Set atop an art gallery under open skies, we collaborated with Fervor, the award-winning remote-dining specialists, to deliver a native Australian tasting experience infused with stories of country and connection. Live music, open-air kitchens, and WA’s skyline completed the sensory immersion.

These weren’t just dinners. They were emotionally intelligent environments crafted to earn trust, ignite dialogue, and leave a lasting imprint; where every design decision had meaning, and every moment was built to linger.

Netflix The Final Dinner | Sydney, Australia

In Sydney, we produced Netflix’s The Final Dinner - a breath taking, gilded experience crafted for a curated group of VIP influencers, plunging them into the surreal world of Squid Game ahead of the final season launch.

Netflix The Final Dinner | Sydney, Australia

Staged inside Sydney’s iconic Machine Hall, a select group of VIPs arrived in tailored black tie, donned custom gold masks, and stepped into a haunting reimagining of the show’s infamous VIP Room.

Seven theatrical courses, expertly curated by Sydney's hatted Allta Restaurant and brought to life by Chef Jung-Su Chang, unfolded amidst a surreal symphony of drummers, framed by folk vocals echoing from stairwells, masked servers, and dramatic, shadowy lighting.

Netflix The Final Dinner | Sydney, Australia

The grand finale, signalled by the appearance of a live albino python, blurred the lines between fiction and a breathtakingly real experience.

In Doha, the INVNT-powered Audi Investors Gala embraced a more minimalist magic.

Audi Investors Gala & Dealers Meeting | Doha, Qatar

Held inside the architectural blossom of the National Museum, the evening distilled Audi’s forward-thinking ethos into spatial poetry.

Audi Investors Gala and Dealers Meeting | Doha, Qatar

With curated menus and cinematic ambiance, the event became a masterclass in high-style connections. Every element whispered precision, innovation, and grace.

Aveeno US Open Activation | New York, USA

On the Upper East Side, Aveeno embraced the 'Tennis-core' trend with an immersive wellness-meets-luxury activation during the US Open.

Aveeno US Open Activation | New York, USA

Held at the River Club in NYC, America's top influencers celebrated Aveeno’s new Daily Moisturising Cream with oat-inspired smoothies, pro tennis lessons, luxe photo ops, and hand massages using the product.

Aveeno US Open Activation | New York, USA

Designed to reflect an active, modern lifestyle, the INVNT produced experience served tactile beauty with an athletic twist, positioning Aveeno squarely in the culture-forward skincare space.



When LinkedIn came to us looking for an innovative approach to client engagement, we didn't just deliver - we created 'The A-List.'

LinkedIn The A-List | Bangalore, India

Debuting the inaugural 'LinkedIn The A-List' in Bangalore, India, bringing together 40 top-tier clients for an unparalleled networking experience, this wasn't just another event, but a meticulously crafted platform that captivated global industry leaders.

Abbey Road Studios Awards Experience | London, England

In London, we transformed the historic Abbey Road Studios into a stage for an awards evening inside Studios 1 & 2 - the very rooms where icons like David Bowie, The Beatles, Adele, and many more have recorded.

Abbey Road Studios Awards Experience | London, England



From a bespoke 'Record a Song' experience to custom vinyl-inspired trophies by local glass artists, the night honoured the raw spirit of the space through authentic design, creative collaboration, and global craftsmanship



Then came the fire - literally - when we powered the inaugural Vivid Fire Kitchen, staged at Barangaroo in partnership with IMG, igniting Sydney’s culinary scene in what has since become a standout experience at the Vivid Festival.

Vivid Fire Kitchen | Sydney, Australia

Over 190,000 guests devoured the drama wrapped in heat, flavour, and flair. Think flame shows, smouldering ribs, fire-kissed cocktails, and pit-masters turned performance artists.

At INVNT, this is where we thrive: at the edge of innovation and emotion, crafting the kind of experiences that don’t just keep up with culture - they set it in motion.

