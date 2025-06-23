Sea-Doo Celebrate Personal Connections to Water Through Mural Art

Last year, Cossette helped the Sea-Doo brand set a new strategic direction with the launch of its global 'Find Your Water' campaign. This spring, the brand is renewing its invitation - this time reaching out to mural artists, invited to illustrate their personal connection with water through a series of original, locally rooted artworks.



Created by Cossette, this OOH campaign highlights how Sea-Doo products bring people closer to the water. Each mural captures the unique perspective of a local artist deeply tied to their community, offering a heartfelt, authentic reflection of what water means to them. By tapping into mural art - a visual language strongly tied to beach culture, the brand aims to ignite inspiration in waterfront communities and spark a renewed appreciation for aquatic adventures.

“Sea-Doo continues to lean into a more grounded sense of authenticity, moving away from the adrenaline-driven portrayals typically associated with watercraft,” says Jérémi Doyon-Roch, global marketing director, Sea-Doo and Snowmobiles at BRP. “Through this work, we invite people to answer their own call to water.”

“This campaign shows that everyone can find their own water and express it in their own way. Each adventure becomes a one-of-a-kind experience, shaped by the intimate bond each person shares with water,” explains Myriam Veilleux, vice-president, business lead at Cossette.



The initiative rolled out across key US markets in spring 2025.

