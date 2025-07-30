Scoring the Rise of a Podcasting Powerhouse

Alex Cooper is one of the most recognisable voices in podcasts in 2025. Amidst a backdrop of ‘bro culture’ and alpha male perspectives, the Call Her Daddy host has forged a media empire, cultivating an enormous online following of fans who appreciate her relatable candour. Now the second biggest podcast on Spotify, after signing a $125 million deal with Sirius XFM last year, Alex is officially the highest paid female podcaster in the US.



When Hulu set out to chart the extraordinary rise of the podcast frontrunner, they tapped acclaimed director Ry Russo-Young to tell the story. The result was Call Her Alex , a two-part documentary series which premiered at Tribeca 2024 to a raucous crowd of ‘Daddy Gang’ fans.



To bring Alex Cooper’s story to life sonically, the director turned to long-time collaborators at FALL ON YOUR SWORD (FOYS) . From intimate acoustic moments to high-gloss pop sounds, FOYS spent over a year and a half weaving together a sonic palette that mirrors Alex’s personal and professional transformation.



Here, LBB’s April Summers chats to EP and partner at FOYS, Lucy Alper, about building thematic arcs and shaping emotional resonance, and impromptu ADR sessions with Alex Cooper herself.









LBB> Call Her Alex is a two-part docuseries which explores Alex Cooper’s rapid rise from “podcast rookie to media mogul.” What were you most excited about upon receiving the initial brief? Why did this project feel like a good fit for FOYS?

Lucy> We were immediately excited about the idea of working on this project because of our long standing relationship with the director, Ry Russo-Young. Knowing Ry, anything she was involved in was bound to be both interesting and entertaining – she’s an amazing collaborator. Embarrassingly, we weren’t familiar with Alex Cooper or Call Her Daddy beforehand. But once we did our homework and realised what a cultural icon she was, we couldn’t wait to be a part of creating the sonic landscape for her story.





LBB> Lucy, you said the FOYS team worked on this for a year and a half – is this typical for a documentary? And if not, why did this project feel different/take longer/require special attention?

Lucy> Sometimes documentary work can take longer if the story is evolving in real time, but that wasn’t the case here. We got started very early on crafting themes for specific parts of Alex’s story, which proved to be a helpful structural tool, while the director and editors worked through the material. Originally it was going to be a three part series, but when Hulu came on board as the distributor, decisions were made to condense it into two parts. So there was a lot happening on the editorial side, and we worked on nearly every iteration of the cut rather than waiting until the material was locked.





LBB> You explained there was a very clear direction/motivation for the film’s musical palette – can you tell me a bit more about this and how you worked with the director to hit all the right notes?

Lucy> From the beginning, we shared a clear vision with Ry: the film's musical palette had to evolve with the protagonist: Alex. We collaborated closely to embed the different chapters of her life into the score, using music to chronicle her journey.

Our composers (Will Bates and co-composer Erik Lutz) established a distinct sound for each era, all anchored by two central musical themes: “Home” and “Game-time.” Her childhood is defined by an intimate, acoustic, and organic palette featuring guitars, piano, and warm textures. As she transitions to college, her world expands, and the score shifts to a much more synth-heavy feel. Finally, the music lands in a contemporary pop world, integrating elements from her past to reflect the person she has become, keeping the score grounded in pop culture while telling her unique story.





LBB> You told me that Alex Cooper was ‘an amazing collaborator’, even coming in to do ADR on the fly. Is it common for subjects to come into your studio or did it feel like Alex was particularly close to the project?

Lucy> Though obviously the series is a deep dive into Alex’s life, it was very much Ry’s vision for how to tell the story. Alex came into the studio for the final mix playback of each episode and that was her first time seeing them in completion. She had some amazing ideas in the moment and was happy to get in front of a mic on the spot to record ADR. It was so evident in those moments just how pro she really is, being able to fluidly jump between giving creative input on sound, to being the talent and recording, and even knowing her way around a ProTools timeline. Even though it was immensely personal for her, she was such a professional in all aspects.









LBB> In your opinion, how significant is the role of sound and music for this project? What influence does it have on the spot?

Lucy> The role of sound and music in this project is massive. It functions as a foundational narrative pillar, acting as a second storyteller that conveys Alex’s inner journey and emotional evolution in a way that visuals and dialogue alone cannot. The influence it has is profound and multi-layered.

First, it serves as an emotional blueprint for the character. The music is our primary tool for connecting the audience to Alex's internal state. The shift from the intimate, acoustic palette of her childhood to the darker sonorities of her college years is a direct reflection of her personal growth. This sonic evolution allows the audience to feel her transformation, not just witness it.

Second, it provides narrative cohesion and depth. The two core themes, "Home" and "Game-time," act as a powerful through-line. Hearing a variation of the "Home" theme instantly reconnects us to her roots and what grounds her, while the "Game-time" theme signals her drive and the stakes of her ambition. This allows us to communicate complex backstory and emotional conflict with incredible efficiency.





LBB> And finally, the doc debuted at this year’s Tribeca – did any of the team go? What was your response to the film when you saw it in its full form?

Lucy> Sadly we didn’t make it for the big screen debut! We actually had two projects in Tribeca this year and made it for the first, but had to leave NY ahead of Call her Alex. We’re still heartbroken that we weren't there for the premiere, but we know from the rest of the filmmakers that it played beautifully, and the crowd went wild for it. Daddy Gang showed up in full force. It was released on Hulu a couple days later and we all tuned in of course!







