Scholar Launches Website Refresh

Strategy. Partnership. Agility. Creation. If you’ve ever wondered what Scholar does or how they do it, its newest website tells it all –complete with a brand new look and some brand new ways of discovering their incredible catalogue of campaigns and creatives.



This latest brand refresh focused on information design, showcasing depth through the strategic use of colour, typography, icons, and textures. If a website were a conversation, the latest would have a clearer personality of who’s behind the brand.

“We wanted to embody the playfulness and excitement we bring to every brainstorm, but also the bespoke nature of our craft,” says Scholar’s marketing director Krista Carpenter. “With 15 years' worth of work behind the refresh, we wanted a design system that visually defined all the things we do with the confidence to stand behind it, including a new Feed space to celebrate everything outside of the studio since, in the end, it’s all about curating a positive community and experience.”

At Scholar, they say their media is not mixed or haphazard but intentional. They take a style-agnostic approach to creation, supporting people first, and are excited to have a place where all those perspectives are represented. The statement from Scholar co-founders and directors William Campbell and Will Johnson says it best…

“Scholar has always been more than a studio - it’s a mindset. From day one, we set out to create without limits, blending storytelling, design, and technology with a sense of intentional boundlessness.



"We chase the unexpected. Continuing to shape the future with style, soul, and juuuust a little bit of weird. Whether it's live-action, animation, or a concept that sparks something new - we’re here to make the incredible incredible-er.

"Our partners, our artists, and our collaborators - let’s continue finding the magic in those places where ideas happen. Let’s lean in together and infuse the world around us with our own styles and personalities. And just like it’s been the Scholar ethos since the beginning, let’s have some f*cking fun along the way.



"The world needs more bold. More heart. More wild ideas. So let’s make something amazing together.”



New, fresh, and hot off the presses, the latest www.helloscholar.com is live now.

