Sarofsky Sends Superman Soaring into New Era with Shining Title Sequence

Creative studio Sarofsky designed the main-on-end title sequence for ‘Superman’ –– the first feature film from the newly reimagined DC Studios. DC Studios incorporated elements from the title sequence into the film’s marketing efforts, from trailer graphics to key art, paving the way for a $217 million opening weekend following its July 11th global release.

The titles present a mesmerising interplay of dynamic typography and volumetric light sequences. Superman’s power source — Earth’s yellow sun — serves as a multilayered metaphor, conveying the warmth he embodies as a Super Hero, as well as the energy of the filmmakers, artists, and crew who brought this story to life. In classic James Gunn fashion, the action pulsates to a banging rendition of ‘Punkrocker’ by Teddybears with Iggy Pop on vocals.

Brand Challenge: Rebooting A Legacy Entertainment Franchise Under A New Creative Vision

Sarofsky approached the sequence as more than just credits: it’s an emotional on-ramp for a new era of DC cinematic storytelling, considering both lifelong devotees and modern theatergoers unfamiliar with the character’s legacy.

A Longstanding Creative Partnership Behind Some of Modern Film and TV’s Most Memorable Title Sequences

Sarofsky’s work with writer/director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn spans the entire ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise, ‘The Suicide Squad’, and ‘Peacemaker’.

A Modern Homage to the Greenberg Brothers’ Iconic 1978 'Superman' Opening Titles

Sarofsky leveraged half a century of practical effects, techniques, and design history, especially paying homage to the Greenberg Brothers’ iconic 1978 'Superman' opening titles.

“Sarofsky has been part of our creative family for years. They're always offering bold ideas, excitement about the project, and flawless execution. They have a unique ability to either invent something entirely new or evolve an existing world, as they did with Superman.” said ‘Superman’ director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

“This title sequence serves as something bigger than a cinematic moment; it signals the new vision of a legacy brand, entering a new era under James Gunn’s creative vision. Delving deeper into Superman’s emotional journey and portraying him in a very human way, it's a bright and sunny 'Superman' that celebrates him as a ray of hope who believes in the goodness of humankind. These titles honour that.” said Erin Sarofsky, president/ECD of Sarofsky.

The sequence’s volumetric light effect was achieved by experimenting with analog and practical lighting techniques, utilising materials such as glass and smoke.

Building on the blue and teal palette of the original 'Superman' titles, the sequence is a delightful journey through colours, reflecting the film’s colour palette of warm tones — reds, oranges, and yellows. The colours also shift to represent other characters from the DC Universe while still maintaining a 'Superman'-centric focus.

