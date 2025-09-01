Samsung's 'The Real Upgrade' Turns Tech into Comedy with the Galaxy Z Fold7

​Samsung and BBH USA has tapped cultural influencers to represent Samsung Galaxy’s 'The Real Upgrade' campaign with Traitors winner, Dylan Efron, and comedian, podcast host and creator Jake Shane.

The new campaign playfully combines Jake’s humour and Dylan’s charisma for a comedic series of ads that showcase the new Galaxy Z Fold7 device’s advanced capabilities. Specifically displaying the Z Fold7’s screen duality, Jake envies Dylan’s device in the ad and also tests the device’s Gemini AI knowledge and drawing features by finally putting a shirt on an always topless Dylan.



​Olga Suvorova, CMO for mobile experience at Samsung US, “At Samsung, we have been on a mission to challenge the status quo and open people up to something new and different. Samsung foldables are in a class of their own. They’re for the bold, creative, innovators who aren’t afraid to go against what’s expected. And we’re reflecting that in our newest campaign that begs the question... Can your phone do that?

This storytelling is brought to life via the chemistry of our new, innovative, and FUN brand partners, Dylan Efron and Jake Shane, all while perfectly demonstrating Samsung superiority in a light hearted way. It was important to all of us that we show versus tell consumers what’s possible on the newest Galaxy Z Fold7 and invite them to experience the real upgrade by switching to Samsung."

