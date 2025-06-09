SXSW London: A Spark of What Could Be

With 25+ years in brand storytelling, Claudia Stephenson has delivered award-winning work for global brands, including Hitachi, Formula E, PepsiCo, and Audi, across Technology, Financial and Professional Services, FMCG, Healthcare, and Automotive. As managing director EMEA at INVNT, she leads high-performing teams to create bold, results-driven campaigns, fueling the agency’s explosive growth since 2020. Beyond her work, Claudia is passionate about mentoring the next generation, serving as a Board Member at Brixton Finishing School and mentoring with Elevate. A first-generation American who grew up across three countries, she has called London home since 2010, balancing agency life with her two sports-obsessed boys and her chef-skilled husband.

As someone who’s spent over 25 years in the business of creating and producing experiences for some of the world’s biggest brands, I walked into the inaugural SXSW London with curiosity, cautious optimism, and, I'll admit, a healthy dose of expectation.

There’s been plenty of talk around the logistical growing pains, and yes, some of the visitor experience challenges were real (long queues for sessions, collecting passes, etc). But credit to the team, you could see the improvements and learnings being made day to day, e.g., no longer allowing people to stay in their seats all day, preventing others from having access to the main stage, further signage going up, etc.

But I want to tell a different story about what SXSW London was: a bold, unapologetically creative event that dared to bring together the worlds of music, art, fashion, film, tech, and thought leadership. A festival of ideas that, despite some early stumbles, showed a glimpse of incredible potential.

So, what was it?

SXSW London was not just another industry conference. It was a celebration of creativity in all its forms, and that alone matters. In a world where the pace of innovation often outstrips our ability to process it, the multi venue event brought people together to slow down, engage, reflect, and be inspired.

Yes, there were long queues and confusing signage, but beneath that, there were sparks of brilliance. From panels that challenged the outdated marketing funnel to sessions exploring design ethics and inclusivity, the content had substance, if you were willing to dig (and queue) for it.

Our team at INVNT EMEA came away particularly inspired by talks like:

Stevie Johnson’s take on the evolution of the creator economy, shifting from vanity metrics to genuine influence.

Neil Patel’s no-nonsense deconstruction of content marketing myths and the need for a trust-driven strategy.

Lesley-Ann Daly’s powerful session on values-driven design reminded us of the responsibility creatives have in shaping inclusive, sustainable experiences.

Bryan Glick’s fascinating talk “When Tech Goes Wrong” about how Computer Weekly exposed the toxic mix of tech failure and corporate greed that caused the UK's biggest miscarriage of justice - the Post Office scandal - and how we need to heed warning signs earlier in the AI era.

Opportunity > Perfection

Let’s be honest and fair: it’s year one. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and SXSW Austin didn’t become a global creative phenomenon overnight either. What we saw in London was a foundation, imperfect, but brimming with promise.

I would challenge anyone ready to write it off too quickly: what if we gave SXSW London the space to evolve into something culturally relevant, regionally rooted, and uniquely London? Could it reflect the rebellious spirit, diversity, and dynamism of this city? Personally, I believe it can.

But it might mean reimagining the format. Consolidating more around their central hub, the Truman Brewery, and working outward could improve flow. A clearer tiered pricing model could make the event more accessible across creative and commercial communities. SXSW isn’t just for the C-suite, it should be a space for emerging voices, independent creators, and new-to-the-industry talent too.

The Power of Inclusion: Brixton Finishing School

One of the most powerful moments for us was attending the amazing event held by our partners at Brixton Finishing School, which brought young, ambitious emerging talent to the event. To see their eyes light up, to witness them step into this vast creative playground, was a reminder of why events like this matter.

These students weren’t just passive attendees; they were part of the future SXSW London needs to nurture. They soaked in inspiration, asked big questions, and left believing they belonged in those rooms. That’s what real impact looks like.

What Next?

Would I attend again? Yes, with caveats. Better infrastructure, clearer programming, and more intuitive planning tools would go a long way. But the vision is there, and that’s half the battle. If SXSW London is brave enough to listen, adapt, and evolve, I truly believe it can become a cornerstone of Europe’s creative calendar. And represent an incredible geo-adaption of SXSW to a city that is, arguably, the creative capital of Europe: London.

We don’t need another polished industry event. We need a brave, messy, loud, exciting platform where ideas are born, challenged, and celebrated. That’s what SXSW London can be.

Let’s give it the space and the support to get there.

