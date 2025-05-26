SOCIAL and SOFY Spotlight Open-Washroom Access for Menstruators Across Genders

SOCIAL, one of India’s most loved café-bar, has always been a space that welcomes everyone, no entry conditions, no judgment, and no fine print. This Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28), the brand is putting a sharper spotlight on something it’s always stood for: making its outlets accessible, welcoming, and stigma-free for menstruators.

With 57 outlets across 10 cities, SOCIAL is reaffirming its long-standing open-washroom policy; one that allows all menstruators, across gender identities, to use restrooms at any SOCIAL outlet, no questions asked, whether or not they’re paying customers.

To strengthen this commitment, SOCIAL has partnered with SOFY, India’s leading menstrual wellness brand, to amplify awareness and ensure that every outlet is stocked with free sanitary napkins. In-store visibility and messaging are being enhanced to reinforce the policy and make it even more accessible.

Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. said, “True inclusivity shows up in the everyday in how we open our doors, not just our minds. SOCIAL has always stood for access without conditions, and reaffirming our commitment to open-washroom access for menstruators across gender identities is a reflection of that belief. It’s not a special initiative; it’s how we do hospitality. Because for us, being a public space means being a safe space, no questions asked.

As a brand that’s part of everyday culture, we know we have a role to play in shaping how comfort, care, and access show up in public life. We don’t have all the answers, but we’re committed to learning, listening, and doing what’s right even when it’s quiet, everyday work.”

"SOFY has always stood for the youth; for being real, relatable, and unapologetically supportive of every menstruator’s journey. We believe periods should be spoken about with honesty, not hesitation. This Menstrual Hygiene Day, we’re proud to partner with SOCIAL, a space that echoes our belief in openness and everyday inclusivity. Together, we’re creating impact by making menstrual care more accessible and stigma-free, one outlet at a time.” said, Ai Mizushima, senior brand manager, SOFY.

Alongside this, SOCIAL has introduced internal training modules for teams across roles — from outlet staff to corporate functions — aimed at building sensitivity and consistency in how menstruation-related needs are recognized and supported. The brand’s parent company, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd, also supports its own employees with menstrual leave for all menstruators across the company, reinforcing its commitment to equity and wellbeing both within and beyond its outlets.

