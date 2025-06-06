SOCIAL Presents Sid Sriram’s Groundbreaking Performance: A New Era of Artistic Innovation

India’s favourite neighbourhood café, SOCIAL along with Sid Sriram have announced the official release of a truly unique and groundbreaking performance, recorded live at antiSOCIAL. Known for his genre-defying soundscapes and powerful live presence, Sid Sriram has once again pushed creative boundaries, this time with an entirely innovative video set, which is now available exclusively on SOCIAL Offline YouTube page.

This release marks a new chapter for Sid Sriram and the SOCIAL community, as the iconic singer-songwriter, celebrated for his fusion of Carnatic roots with R&B, indie rock, and pop, showcases a transformative performance that transcends conventional expectations. Known for always innovating his video sets, Sid Sriram's performance at antiSOCIAL was not just another gig; it was an artistic statement—an audiovisual experience that is now accessible to audiences everywhere.

A Unique IP: Meet the Artist

SOCIAL, along with its sub-brand antiSOCIAL has long been pioneers in the live music scene, hosting over 2500+ gigs annually across India. The ‘Meet the Artist’ series is an initiative aimed at launching SOCIAL's YouTube channel, offering audiences an immersive experience through unique recorded sets from iconic artists. Sid Sriram’s performance at antiSOCIAL marks the debut of this initiative, highlighting SOCIAL’s commitment to curating value-driven, culturally rich experiences.

Sid Sriram is celebrated as one of India's most influential contemporary musicians, blending elements of South Indian Carnatic music with genres like R&B, pop, and indie rock. Recently, Sid made history as the first South Indian artist to perform at Coachella 2024, and his latest album, ‘Sidharth’, has received critical acclaim for its soulful, genre-bending sound. His journey from a playback singer to a global music icon has been nothing short of revolutionary.

Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, commented, "SOCIAL has always been at the forefront of bringing new and disruptive ideas to the live music space. With ‘Meet the Artist,’ we are not just hosting gigs; we are building a platform for storytelling, creativity, and immersive musical journeys. After the successful live show at antiSOCIAL, releasing Sid Sriram's performance on SOCIAL's YouTube channel is an exciting step forward in connecting our community with transformative musical experiences."

SOCIAL’s Commitment to Creative Disruption

antiSOCIAL has continuously redefined how live music is experienced in India. From supporting local indie talent to hosting global sensations, it has always been at the cutting edge of music culture. With the launch of ‘Meet the Artist,’ SOCIAL and antiSOCIAL are reaffirming their dedication to creating platforms where global artistry meets local audiences.

For more information and to watch Sid Sriram’s full performance, visit here.

