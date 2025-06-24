SEED Signs Director Ross Haines

​SEED has welcomed US commercial representation of director Ross Haines.

Ross has helmed campaigns for top-tier brands like Nike, Jeep, Travelocity, Jose Cuervo, Ram Trucks, Coca-Cola, Vans, and Fender. But his real calling card? Raw, cinematic storytelling rooted in humanity with just the right balance of edge and soul. “It’s the underdogs in society that I find fascinating. The ones that have greatness within them and have surpassed all obstacles to pursue their passion,” Ross says. And it shows. His work hits that sweet spot between highly polished and deeply human, like a hand written postcard from somewhere off the path.

Ross brings a unique perspective to SEED’s already-eclectic line up of narrative-driven filmmakers. His addition tightens the company’s grip on storytelling that puts humanity first while expanding its reach into cinematic doc, auto, travel, and sport.



Nike 'Unlimited Youth'



Out of the gate, Ross and SEED are already off to the races, landing two major projects: one for a global beverage brand and another for Travel Belize. Both are currently in post and gearing up to drop later this year.



“Ross has that rare blend of creative fire and total chill,” says Jennifer Bell, CCO at Omnicom’s Zimmerman and Bright Red Agency. “On our Belize shoot, he rolled with every curveball, found beauty in the chaos, and pulled off some truly stunning work. He’s the director you want in the trenches, and at wrap drinks.”



Ross, Jenn and Adam in Belize



​Ders Hallgren, creative director at Hogarth NY, echoes the sentiment: “We had been working on a unique, tech-forward product for a global brand with a complex narrative that needed an authentic human touch. Easy, right? After screening a lot of reels, Ross’ aesthetic immediately cut through... Great director, great guy.”



Ross’s path to filmmaking was anything but conventional. Unlike many directors, he didn’t grow up with a camera in hand. He originally studied marine biology. (His daughter still believes he knows everything about the ocean, and he hasn’t had the heart to correct her.) His entry into filmmaking began on Hawaii’s North Shore, capturing surf films with friends. What started as a creative outlet quickly evolved into a career, eventually taking him to New York City where he immersed himself in the world of global brands and music icons.

'The Agave Gun' Documentary



Ross has since worked with Beyoncé on her HBO doc 'Life Is But a Dream' (NAACP Image Award nominee), contributed to the Emmy-winning VICE on HBO, and worked on TOKYO RISING with Pharrell Williams, which earned Cannes shortlist honours for Best Branded Content. His short film The Agave Gun nabbed multiple festival wins and a Vimeo Staff Pick, while his early work on Gymkhana Three with DC Shoes still echoes in the halls of viral video greatness.



Travelocity 'Wonderful Worries'



“He is methodical and meditative in his creative approach,” says SEED’s managing director, Bradley Johnson. “Everything he makes is intentional, authentic, and elevated. His work is honest and unshaken by trend.” With a slate of new work underway and a vision rooted in authenticity, Ross Haines joins SEED at a pivotal moment. Expanding the company’s creative reach while continuing to elevate the stories that connect us all.

