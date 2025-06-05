SBUT Leads India’s Largest Urban Renewal in Bhendi Bazaar

Saifee Burhani Upliftment Project (SBUP), India’s largest urban redevelopment initiative, is transforming Bhendi Bazaar into a model for sustainable urban living. This project by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) is not just about rebuilding structures, it’s about reimagining urban living sustainably by reaffirming their commitment to eco-conscious development. The project integrates over 700 native trees, solar panels generating 600 kW, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment, and segregated waste disposal systems. With wider roads, natural ventilation, and green open spaces, SBUT is setting a benchmark for future-ready, resilient cities where culture and sustainability coexist.
This World Environment Day, SBUT continues its mission by enhancing green cover, improving energy efficiency, and embedding sustainability into every phase of its redevelopment journey.
1. Green Infrastructure and Urban Ecology
2. Renewable Energy and Conservation
3. Water Management
4. Waste Management
5. Preserving Culture and Reducing Displacement
SBUT’s masterplan reflects the true spirit of World Environment Day—building a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and resilient for generations to come.