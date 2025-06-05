SBUT Leads India’s Largest Urban Renewal in Bhendi Bazaar

Saifee Burhani Upliftment Project (SBUP), India’s largest urban redevelopment initiative, is transforming Bhendi Bazaar into a model for sustainable urban living. This project by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) is not just about rebuilding structures, it’s about reimagining urban living sustainably by reaffirming their commitment to eco-conscious development. The project integrates over 700 native trees, solar panels generating 600 kW, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment, and segregated waste disposal systems. With wider roads, natural ventilation, and green open spaces, SBUT is setting a benchmark for future-ready, resilient cities where culture and sustainability coexist.

This World Environment Day, SBUT continues its mission by enhancing green cover, improving energy efficiency, and embedding sustainability into every phase of its redevelopment journey.

1. Green Infrastructure and Urban Ecology

700+ native trees and shrubs to be planted across the 16.5-acre site, offering a vital green lung to Mumbai’s dense cityscape.

Landscaped open spaces, podium gardens, and children’s parks integrated into residential towers.

Thoughtfully spaced buildings on a North-South axis for optimal light and airflow.

2. Renewable Energy and Conservation

Solar panels on rooftops to generate approx. 600 kW of grid-interactive renewable energy.

Solar-powered lighting in streets, staircases, and public zones to reduce electricity consumption.

Enhanced electrical distribution to reduce energy losses.

3. Water Management

Rainwater harvesting systems embedded across sectors.

Modern sewage treatment plants (STPs) to recycle water for non-potable use.

Improved stormwater drains to reduce flooding and promote water conservation.

4. Waste Management

Each building is equipped with vertical garbage chutes for segregated wet and dry waste collection.

A Central Garbage Disposal System (CGDS) ensures efficient, hygienic waste processing.

5. Preserving Culture and Reducing Displacement

Environmental planning coexists with cultural preservation, retaining 10 architectural structures.

Thoughtfully planned on-site transit hubs and walkable commercial streets designed to support thriving local businesses.

SBUT’s masterplan reflects the true spirit of World Environment Day—building a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and resilient for generations to come.

