senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

Radio LBB: The Beginning, the Riddle and the End

12/08/2025
58
Share
The team at SIREN shares a musical riddle to celebrate the middle of the year

August already? Where did the time go? We're in the middle of the year - and what rhymes with middle? That's right - riddle!

So riddle me this - why spend money on another escape room day out with the kids, when you could just stay home and work out what classic song verse is baked into our Radio LBB playlist this week!

That's right – the song titles in this playlist are chronological clues to a famous opening verse of a very famous song - But can you figure out what song it is?!

Think you've cracked it? Then email josh@siren.uk.com your answer and be in with a chance of winning the top prize!! Good Luck Riddlers!

Read more from SIREN here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from SIREN
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from SIREN
Loss, But Not Alone
The Loss Foundation
14/07/2025
Loss, But Not Alone
The Loss Foundation
02/07/2025
Good Luck Fuck Face
Oli Beale
26/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1