Radio LBB: Old but Gold

Great music stands the test of time, and our legendary artists prove that every year. Whilst they may be divided by genre - whether that’s Rock, Disco, Hip-Hop, Jazz, RnB or Latin - they’re united by the fact that their music that has impacted different generations. At 80 years old John Fogerty is still going strong, with re-records of classic Creedence Clearwater Revival songs on his new album ‘Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years (John's Version)’. Showcasing his raw energy and renewed creative fire. 2025 marks 30 years since The Pharcyde dropped ‘Labcabincalifornia’, the group’s brilliant sophomore album. We also celebrate the lives of artists like icons Natalie Cole and Eddie Palmieri; their legacies live on through their music.

Only right we bring you a playlist of songs that sounded great when they were first released 20+ years ago, continue to sound great till this day and will sound even better in 50 years!

