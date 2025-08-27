senckađ
Radio LBB: Notting Hill Carnival

27/08/2025
BMG UK share its favourite Trojan Records tracks that have shaped Carnival and still shake Ladbroke Grove

Notting Hill Carnival has been lighting up London since the late '60s, filling the streets with the many sounds of the Caribbean. At the heart of that story is Trojan Records, which helped bring Jamaica’s music and culture to Carnival, carrying the voices of legends like Desmond Dekker, Alton Ellis and The Maytals into the heart of the celebration. This playlist is a tribute to the reggae and dub sounds that shaped Carnival and still shake Ladbroke Grove today. Here are the BMG Sync team’s favourite Trojan tracks to keep the spirit alive long after the weekend fades.

