Radio LBB: 19 Sound

24/06/2025
19 Sound's playlist reveals the experimental textures, emotional tension, and sonic provocations that shape their bespoke approach to audio composition and sound design

Curated by the team at 19 Sound, this playlist gathers tracks that inspire our approach to bespoke audio composition and sound design. From James Holden’s remix of The Smile to Suicide’s stripped-down proto-punk, each piece reflects our love of texture, atmosphere, and emotional tension. You’ll hear experimental electronics, modular pulses, spacious dub, and raw analogue grit — sounds that reward close listening and hint at deeper narrative potential. These tracks feed into how we think about mood, pacing, and sonic identity across projects. It’s a reference point and a provocation: music that moves differently, and invites you to do the same.

