Radio LBB: 19 Sound

Curated by the team at 19 Sound, this playlist gathers tracks that inspire our approach to bespoke audio composition and sound design. From James Holden’s remix of The Smile to Suicide’s stripped-down proto-punk, each piece reflects our love of texture, atmosphere, and emotional tension. You’ll hear experimental electronics, modular pulses, spacious dub, and raw analogue grit — sounds that reward close listening and hint at deeper narrative potential. These tracks feed into how we think about mood, pacing, and sonic identity across projects. It’s a reference point and a provocation: music that moves differently, and invites you to do the same.