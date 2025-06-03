RSA Films Partners with Bueno

Above: (From left to right) Luke Ricci (RSA), Millie Munro and Bryan Shrednick (Bueno)



​RSA Films, a 2025 AdAge Production Company Standout, has announced a new partnership with Bueno to represent its roster of filmmakers on the West Coast and Texas. Founded and led by esteemed industry veterans Bryan Shrednick and Millie Munro, Bueno is a “go-to” resource for agencies and brands seeking world-class talent across live-action, animation, visual effects, mixed media, immersive, design, editorial and music. The new partnership marks a reunion for Bueno with RSA US president Luke Ricci.

“Bryan and Millie are treasured colleagues who I had the benefit of working with for many years,” Luke said. “Bueno clearly understands how we’re advancing RSA for the contemporary market, while also capitalizing on the company’s brand equity and legacy. Bueno’s team is wonderful with talent and exceptional at building, fostering and maintaining meaningful relationships between creative agencies and production companies. I’m grateful that the timing lined up for RSA and Bueno to collaborate and excited about the path ahead.”

“RSA is nothing short of iconic - they’ve consistently set (and reset) the bar for cinematic storytelling across advertising and entertainment,” commented Bueno co-founder/partners Bryan Shrednick and Millie Munro. “But what really fired us up is Luke’s vision for what’s next. Rather than coasting on legacy, RSA is leaning into evolution—signing fresh talent and finding new ways to build on their global foundation. Having worked with Luke for so many years, we have a lovely creative shorthand—and he’s a sharp, strategic partner through and through.”

Both Bryan and Millie bring formidable experience to the table. Prior to founding Bueno over a decade ago, Bryan worked in talent management with Shortlist and as director of business development at Royale; Millie worked as an EP with Human Music and head of sales at Moxie Pictures.

