Purple Creative Brings Life to French Box Wine, Alentí

​Purple Creative have created a new DTC (direct to consumer) French box wine brand called Alentí.



Alentí is the brainchild of five entrepreneurial founders who wanted to create a new kind of wine company, one that champions simplicity and pleasure. A brand that evoked a slow, sun-drenched Mediterranean climate where everyone can switch off from their fast-paced lives and everything is simpler. No wine snobbery. No complex grape varietals to get confused by. Just a joyful red, white and rosé to share with friends and good food – just as life should be.



“Alentí is the culmination of a long-held dream for me and my fellow founders. We all have a history of entrepreneurship, but our real passion has always been wine. It brings us together like nothing else. But the current bottle category is so traditional and conservative! We wanted to represent what wine drinkers are looking for today – great quality, simplicity, convenience, value for money and more sustainable options.” said Romain Daumont, founding partner, Alentí.

The BiB (bag in box) market has historically been looked down on by drinkers, seen as cheap and poor quality. But perceptions have changed dramatically – driven by modern drinkers looking for better quality wines that last longer and are more convenient for today’s drinking habits (the six-week shelf life lets people enjoy their wine over weeks, not in one sitting). BiBs also have a much lower carbon footprint than bottles (a staggering 85% less packaging, transport and recycling impact). Adoption is already strong in countries like France, Sweden and Australia, where BiBs can account for more than 40–60% of wine sales by volume, and growth is projected to rise in other markets like the UK and the USA too.



Purple were asked to build the brand from the ground up, from a blank piece of paper. Starting with the name, they wanted to really capture the essence of the brand with a name that dictated the personality, projected the lifestyle and hinted at the occasion in which you might enjoy the product.

Alentí is a poetic misspelling of the French verb ‘ralentir’, meaning to slow down. They added an acute accent on the final letter to add a touch of European elegance and give wider Mediterranean lifestyle vibes. Sophisticated yet approachable, it is transportive, simple to pronounce and subtly captures the slow-living proposition at the heart of the brand.



“Once we had a name, we needed to create a logo that reflected what the brand stood for. A range of option were explored but we landed on a wordmark that was soft, slow and graceful. We wanted ownable character, and the initial A has a beautiful and dynamic flow to it, mimicking the pour of the wine. We further enhanced the approachable nature of the product by adding slow curves in each character and refining the terminals. Overall, I think it captures the joy and slow pleasure of enjoying good wine.” said Gwyn Edwards, creative director, Purple.

Purple then reflected the simplicity and values of the brand in the packaging. Three boxes, three colours with a prominent wordmark and brand story. Simple, honest and authentic – a design that oozed elegance, confidence and credibility with crafted design flourishes. Perfectly mirroring a wine brand that wanted to simplify the category and only came in three styles – white, red and rosé.



All these foundational assets have now been applied to the wider Alentí brand world, particularly the e-commerce site at alenti.co



Alentí was first launched in France and Benelux in July 2025 and there are active plans to expand into more European markets, including the UK, in the near future.

