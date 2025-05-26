Pigeon Reimagines Personnelle’s Brand Ecosystem to Strengthen Customer Loyalty

As competition intensifies in the ever-evolving cosmetics industry, Personnelle Cosmetics—a trusted name under the Jean Coutu and Brunet pharmacy banners—has taken a bold step forward. With over 40 years of delivering high-quality products and earning intergenerational loyalty, the brand is now unveiling a new visual identity developed in partnership with agency PIGEON.

Amid shifting consumer habits and a growing preference for purchasing cosmetics in pharmacies, Personnelle Cosmetics aims to reinforce its leadership while resonating with a wider, modern audience. Today’s consumers are seeking more than low prices—they’re looking for meaningful value, balancing function with emotion, self-expression, pleasure, and simplicity.

To ensure Personnelle Cosmetics remains relevant and ready to grow across all Metro Group banners, PIGEON was tasked with revamping the brand’s strategy, identity, and ecosystem.

“In the cosmetics industry, many brands still lean heavily on glamour or science,” said Anick Chartrand, director of design, packaging, and brand management – food and pharmacy at Metro. “Our customers value simplicity, authenticity, and integrity. We wanted a brand identity that reflects those values and speaks directly to our core demographic of 35- to 55-year-olds.”

“The new identity is contemporary yet timeless," said Olivier Chevillot, executive creative director at PIGEON. The redesigned Personnelle brandmark features simple, uppercase typography that enhances visibility and confidence. A key element, the ‘P’ symbol, has been modernised with a bold, refined stroke and is now punctuated by a full stop, transforming the previous circle into a visual statement of clarity and conviction. This new logo is built to endure,” said Olivier. “It strikes a balance between modern appeal and brand heritage.”

A monochromatic foundation of black and white offers versatility and elegance, while a refreshed accent color palette enlivens the packaging system and helps distinguish collections like the exclusive EcoBamboo range.

The new brand signature, “My Personnelle Beauty”, underscores the brand’s core belief: that beauty is personal and inclusive, regardless of age, background, or routine.

The redesigned Personnelle Cosmetics identity began rolling out in Jean Coutu and Brunet stores in February 2025, marking a new chapter for this iconic pharmacy brand.

