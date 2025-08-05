Pennant Welcomes Jordan Berry as Senior Producer

​Pennant Video Co., the mid-funnel video marketing studio, has appointed Jordan Berry to their team as senior producer.

Jordan brings more than a decade of production experience across branded content, commercial storytelling, and documentary-style work. Before joining Pennant, she spent five years at Windy Films, rising to senior producer and leading complex, mission-driven campaigns. Most recently, she worked with Equitable’s in-house production team and has built a robust freelance practice across both video and photography, with clients including Vogue, Kohler, SmartEquine, and VistaPrint. Her past work includes a CBS campaign that was nominated for a Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Public Service Content category.

“Jordan’s been a longtime collaborator and champion of our work, so making it official is both overdue and well earned,” said Tim Bradley, Pennant co-founder. “We’ve been intentional about how and when we grow the team, and with demand for creative and video production continuing to rise, especially in B2B, the timing couldn’t be better. Jordan brings a rare combination of creative instincts, production know-how, and leadership that’s going to shape not just our projects but how we operate and grow our studio.”

At Pennant, Jordan will focus on streamlining production operations and supporting cross-functional creative teams as the studio scales its output. Her hire comes as Pennant continues to grow its portfolio of B2B clients and expand its motion design and production capabilities.