senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withThe Immortal Awards
Group745

Pennant Welcomes Jordan Berry as Senior Producer

05/08/2025
20
Share
With a decade of experience and a Sports Emmy-nominated campaign under her belt, Jordan joins the mid-funnel studio to help scale production and elevate creative output across a growing B2B client base

Pennant Video Co., the mid-funnel video marketing studio, has appointed Jordan Berry to their team as senior producer.

Jordan brings more than a decade of production experience across branded content, commercial storytelling, and documentary-style work. Before joining Pennant, she spent five years at Windy Films, rising to senior producer and leading complex, mission-driven campaigns. Most recently, she worked with Equitable’s in-house production team and has built a robust freelance practice across both video and photography, with clients including Vogue, Kohler, SmartEquine, and VistaPrint. Her past work includes a CBS campaign that was nominated for a Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Public Service Content category.

“Jordan’s been a longtime collaborator and champion of our work, so making it official is both overdue and well earned,” said Tim Bradley, Pennant co-founder. “We’ve been intentional about how and when we grow the team, and with demand for creative and video production continuing to rise, especially in B2B, the timing couldn’t be better. Jordan brings a rare combination of creative instincts, production know-how, and leadership that’s going to shape not just our projects but how we operate and grow our studio.”

At Pennant, Jordan will focus on streamlining production operations and supporting cross-functional creative teams as the studio scales its output. Her hire comes as Pennant continues to grow its portfolio of B2B clients and expand its motion design and production capabilities.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Pennant Video
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Pennant Video
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1