BNYX, BXKS, and Odumodublvck Ride the New Wave in Patta and Nike Video

Patta and Nike have re-joined forces to continue their Wave series, this time releasing a capsule centring the Nike Air Max 90 titled 'The New Wave,' presented alongside a new Baloji-directed music video featuring BNYX, BXKS, and Odumodublvck.



The New Wave continues Patta and Nike's longstanding celebration of Nike's Air Max models, utilising the culturally rich heritage of the Air Max 90. Both Nike and Patta have a deep connection with music, exemplified by iconic footwear and countless collaborations with music stalwarts of the past and present.

To further cement this lineage, The New Wave is led by a surreal, symbol-rich music video directed by PRETTYBIRD's Belgian-Congolese artist Baloji, with still imagery by Justin French. Set entirely within a fictional world imagined inside the AM90’s air unit, the images show Black cultural symbolism and speculative futurism, featuring a trio of music talents whose creative voices embody the spirit of The New Wave: BNYX, the US-based producer responsible for numerous global hits, BXKS, a razor sharp UK female lyricist and Nigerian artist Odumodublvck, whose gritty sound exceeds categorisation.

The New Wave release and its campaign are a continuation of Patta's Wave philosophy, for which it has been known for decades.

"As a black-owned, independent business, Patta has always been about creating waves. At the same time, Patta takes pride in reflection and giving space to others. The Wave symbolises that duality; waves roll in and roll back. Patta pushes out big statements but at the same time gives back energy for others to grow.” said Patta.