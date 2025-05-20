Pablo London Creates UV-U-SEE Wearable to Combat Melanoma Risk for Builders

This Melanoma Awareness Month, advertising agency Pablo London have joined forces on their bold new UV-U-SEE initiative. LifeJacket skin protection, LEOs workwear, The National Federation of Builders and Considerate Constructors Scheme all stand with Pablo, as they seek to change the way the construction industry sees skin protection, calling for a critical new standard in health and safety that will help save lives.

Construction workers in the UK make up 8% of the nation's workforce, but account for 44% of occupational melanoma skin cancer deaths. Melanoma is the most deadly form of skin cancer with more deaths than all other skin cancers combined. The UV-U-SEE holistic skin protection system, is designed to inform, alert and nudge those busy working on-site into a new behaviour of protection and vigilance.

This behaviour change starts with an optimised safety garment called ‘The Higher-Vis Vest’. Pablo has pioneered an integrated UV-U-SEE silicon logo on a mandatory safety vest, that’s filled with a long-lasting UV sensitive material. As the sun’s UV level intensifies, the logo changes from white to pink to red, alerting the wearer and fellow workers to apply sun cream and take precautions.

Deliberately bold and visible, this project makes invisible killers seen, reminding on-site workers that they deserve and need protection. It also reminds an industry that prides itself on health and safety, that there’s one measure that still desperately needs addressing. Which is why all involved are asking for a new health and safety standard, making it every construction worker's right to have access to SPF skin protection, so that they’re truly protected from every danger on-site.

Hannah Penn, joint managing director, Pablo, said, “I’ve never lived abroad, and had what I’d consider an entirely normal level of exposure to the sun in the UK, so when I was diagnosed aged 33, I became obsessed with how I could raise awareness of the risks I was ignorant to and stop others from getting melanoma.

“Unlike most cancers, skin cancer is 86% preventable. So with the right interventions and awareness, we can save hundreds if not thousands of lives. That’s why all of us and Pablo felt so passionate and driven to use our understanding of how you use brands to change behaviour to spotlight this fatal risk within construction.

The beauty of the technology we’ve created is that it will help so many people, not just those in the construction industry. The possibilities of the UV-U-SEE technology are endless - it can be added to prams to give mums peace of mind, or it can be used while playing sports or other outdoor activities, or even just as you pop to the shops.

“Melanoma is a silent killer. And one that it’s so easy to ignore. I was lucky to be caught in time. I hope this will help save other people too.”

Penn has joined forces with Considerate Constructors Scheme to champion efforts to develop a gold-standard solution for skin protection in the construction industry.

The Higher-Vis vests can be purchased with bespoke logos through the UV-U-SEE website where construction businesses will also be able to purchase UV-U-SEE branded sunscreen dispensers and LifeJacket’s sunscreen.

Desiree Blamey, head of partnerships for Considerate Constructors Scheme, which champions construction worker wellbeing, welcomes the launch of UV-U-SEE.

“We believe all men and women deserve to be safe at work. Construction workers have increased melanoma risk because they work outside, often without adequate sun protection. We want to change behaviour to save lives.

We recognise and reward sites that take skin safety seriously. Contractors need to show a clear, proactive approach to managing UV risk, just as they would any other hazard. A logo showing when UV levels get dangerous is a brilliant idea as it makes the risk impossible to ignore. We want UV safety to be second nature - like hard hats and harnesses - and are committed to driving real change around UV safety across the industry. That’s why we’re committing to updating the Code of Considerate Practice to include skin protection as a key element of our assessments. Companies that lead the way in UV safety will be recognised and rewarded as shining examples of thoughtful, responsible and considerate construction.”

Research conducted by Pablo in partnership with the NFB and Considerate Constructors Scheme found that despite the disproportionate impact of skin cancer on construction workers, 39% of those who work on site do not think of Melanoma as a workplace danger.

Moreover, around 1 in 4 on-site workers think that their employer does not take skin cancer seriously and just over half (51%) have not been provided with health and safety training that alerted them to the dangers of skin cancer.

The launch of UV-U-SEE is accompanied by an influencer campaign with On The Tools, as well as an owned social campaign across Considerate Constructors Scheme, The National Federation of Builders and LifeJacket.

Find out more at uv-u-see.com.

