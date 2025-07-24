PUK and fischerAppelt Help the German President Celebrate the First ‘Day of Honour’

German agencies Philipp and Keuntje (PUK) and fischerAppelt are taking the lead in the campaign for the first ‘Day of Honour’ taking place on May 23rd, 2026.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wants citizens to celebrate the anniversary of the German Basic Law with the nationwide campaign, ‘The Day of Honour. For you. For us. For everyone.’ The goal is to foster a sense of community and collective action.

This comes as German democracy goes through a rough patch. With the second strongest party in parliament, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), now being classified as “extreme right-wing”, unifying the citizens is a challenging task.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in his ‘Day of Honour’ speech: “Especially now, many people are seeking support and guidance. And that is exactly what this ‘Day of Honour’ 2026 is meant to focus on.”

With support from municipalities, organisations, and companies, the campaign will centre around civic engagement and volunteer work. The German Foundation for Civil Activism and Voluntary Work (The Deutsche Stiftung für Engagement und Ehrenamt) will organise the event.

Jennifer Bandholz, head of branch at fischerAppelt, said: “The ‘Day of Honour’ sends a strong message for solidarity, engagement, and our democracy. The campaign is not only meant to raise awareness but also to activate, for a topic that concerns us all.”

The aim of the ‘Day of Honour' campaign is to encourage active participation – for example, through local action, open house days, or networking events. The focus is on maximising the population's participation to collectively send a visible signal of engagement, solidarity, and democratic values.

Joachim Kortlepel, head of total branding at Philipp and Keuntje, said: “We are proud that the Federal Presidential Office has chosen the fischerAppelt group as a partner and are very pleased with the trust and the opportunity to create a campaign for the ‘Day of Honour’ that makes societal recognition visible and emotionally connects. Such campaigns are much more than communication – they are a stance.”

As lead agencies, Philipp and Keuntje and fischerAppelt are responsible for the entire communication strategy, campaign design, and rollout on all channels.

