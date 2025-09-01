Overlooked Linear TV “Indispensable” in a Fragmented Attention Economy

Despite the rise of OTT and video-on-demand platforms, linear television remains the largest and most resilient driver of both revenue and viewership across Asia, a trend expected to hold through at least 2030.



Too often, brands overlook this medium, assuming it is no longer relevant in a digital-first world. The reality is that linear TV continues to provide unmatched reach, trust, and emotional resonance, while delivering incredibly low CPMs amongst targeted audiences, coupled with the power of unskippable ads. These advantages make it one of the most powerful vehicles for return on investment (ROI) in a fragmented advertising environment.







Enormous Reach in a Single Moment



Linear TV excels at what digital platforms struggle to replicate: scale and shared cultural moments. Live programming, such as awards shows and reality competitions, create collective experiences that deliver enormous reach in a single moment. This is something invaluable to advertisers seeking both visibility and memorability.



Reach is another critical advantage. Pay-TV maintains strong household penetration across Asia-Pacific. Rewind Networks’ three channels, for instance, are available in over 22 million homes across 12 countries. Across markets, pay-TV is often bundled with broadband subscriptions, unlocking an audience touchpoint that is often overlooked. For advertisers, this represents fertile ground to connect with millions in a brand-safe environment.



There is measurable ROI in adding television to the marketing mix for a true 360 campaign. Combining TV campaigns with digital amplification can deliver stronger awareness, higher conversion rates, and greater brand equity. Linear offers the broad storytelling stage, while digital sharpens the message with precision targeting. Together, the two deliver impact far greater than either could alone.



Brands looking to maximise ROI on linear TV should approach the medium with deliberate strategies. Contextual alignment matters. A classic example is snacking and quick service restaurant brands buying ad slots during sporting events and blockbuster movie airings. Optimising frequency, tailoring creative to moments that matter, and leveraging curated programming further enhance effectiveness. Done strategically, linear TV can add exponential value to any campaign mix.







Building Emotional Resonance

Beyond reach and ROI, linear TV provides a unique space for emotional storytelling. Audiences respond deeply to narratives that reflect nostalgia, joy, comfort or cultural pride. These emotional triggers extend trust and loyalty well beyond the campaign lifecycle.



Television programming itself serves as a canvas for these narratives. Curated shows and live broadcasts mirror audience experiences, allowing brands to anchor their messaging naturally. Unlike fleeting digital impressions, television offers longer-form, immersive formats that foster authentic connections and sustain audience attention.



Choosing the right channel is just as critical as crafting the right story. Linear TV allows brands to collaborate with networks that align with their target demographics. For example, a food delivery service can tap real-time cravings by advertising during a popular cooking show. Fashion and luxury brands can ride the cultural relevance of live awards shows. These opportunities cannot be fully replicated in the fragmented world of social and OTT platforms.







Future-Proofing Media Strategies in Asia

Asia’s media landscape is undeniably evolving, with streaming services gaining traction in households across the region. However, viewing habits remain diverse, shaped by local culture, infrastructure, and generational preferences. Even younger demographics often practice second-screening, toggling between television and mobile devices. Concurrently, older consumers, who hold significant buying power, are also most effectively reached through a multichannel strategy that ensures relevance across both television and digital. This underscores the importance of integrated strategies that bridge linear, digital, and emerging channels.



A multimedia mix provides both visibility and precision. Linear TV builds top-of-funnel awareness, while digital refines engagement and drive conversion. Together, they form a cohesive ecosystem that sustains attention across the consumer journey. Relying on a single platform is no longer sufficient; the challenge is to meet audiences wherever they are, adapting messages to cultural and behavioural contexts.



Future-proofing strategies will require agility and insight. Brands must leverage local data, cultural nuance, and strong partnerships with equally agile TV networks capable of tailoring campaigns effectively. Experimenting with hybrid campaigns, testing format combinations, measuring results, and adapting swiftly, will be key to maintaining relevance.







Linear TV Far from Obsolete

Linear TV remains one of the most strategic tools available to advertisers in Asia. It delivers scale, trust, and emotional impact in ways digital channels alone cannot replicate. The opportunity for brands lies in recognising its role as a powerful complement to digital, rather than dismissing it as outdated. Brands can drive immediate results and long-term equity by integrating the mass reach of linear with the precision of online channels.



Linear TV continues to offer something invaluable in a fragmented attention economy: the ability to unite millions of viewers in shared cultural moments. For forward-looking marketers, this makes it not just relevant, but indispensable.



