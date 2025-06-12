Originality, Rewired: How Neurodivergent Minds Are Redefining Creative Excellence

During a creative talent showcase last year, I watched a junior strategist present an idea so unexpected, it made the room go quiet.



It wasn’t what the brief asked for.



It was better.



She later shared that she has ADHD, and that her ability to leap between ideas non-linearly, is her creative superpower.



In an era where creativity risks becoming templated and predictable, we don’t just need originality. We need minds that are wired for it.



It’s no longer enough to just answer the brief. We need to go beyond the brief.



And neurodivergent minds excel at doing just that.



But too often, creative teams are still built for alignment, not disruption.



Briefs are written to guide, not to provoke.



And while culture and inclusion efforts have helped drive progress across gender and racial representation gaps, neurodiversity (especially in creative roles) remains largely overlooked or misunderstood.



We claim to celebrate originality yet still hire for “fit.”



We talk about thinking differently, but don’t build systems that support it.



Here’s how we can actually start moving the needle for neurodivergent representation in our industry.



Redefine Representation and Creative Excellence



Redefining creative excellence means expanding who gets to be the storyteller, not just the subject.



Campaigns like 'My, My Autism & I,' a ground-breaking, multi-year campaign created by Havas and Reckitt’s Vanish brand, are part of a much larger commitment to representation and empathy.



With 'Me, My Autism and I,' set out to raise awareness about autism, particularly in girls, who are three times less likely to be diagnosed. For most autistic people, familiar and consistent clothing can help with sensory regulation and provide a source of comfort. The film follows 15-year-old autistic girl Ash and her visceral relationship with her favourite hoodie to shed light on not only the challenges of autism, but the but the strength, sensitivity, and self-expression that often come with it.



But representation can’t stop on screen. To truly shift the industry, it has to exist behind the work as well.



Neurodivergent talent isn’t a checkbox; it’s a creative multiplier.



With creativity under pressure from timelines, templates, and tech, AI can help accelerate production, but it can’t originate the unexpected.



That’s exactly where neurodivergent minds come in. When paired with the right tools, their insights become even more powerful.



The most resonant, culture-shaping ideas still come from human input, especially from minds that don’t follow the usual path.



Google's 'Design for Every Brain' initiative was shaped with neurodivergent UX experts, designers, and users to make Search more accessible for people with ADHD and autism. The campaign behind the update reflected a behind-the-scenes creative process that included neurodivergent talent from the start.



This campaign wasn’t built by algorithm but shaped by lived experience. AI may accelerate output, but originality still belongs to minds that defy the template.



That shift from designing for, to designing with marks the future of inclusive innovation.



Neurodivergent minds bring unparalleled originality, emotional depth, and disruptive thinking that push ideas forward. These kinds of creative capabilities are what our industry urgently needs.



But unlocking that kind of excellence requires more than talent.



Creative excellence doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It happens when systems are built to support minds that think differently.



And right now, those systems don’t exist. Instead of being built for difference, they’re still built for sameness.



Design for Difference



Neurodivergence isn’t a niche issue. It’s the new majority.



So how do we build systems that resonate with neurodivergent minds? We start by understanding them.



Gen z, the most neurodiverse, digitally fluent, and values-led generation yet, is projected to command $12T in buying power by 2030.



With 53% of Gen Z identifying as neurodivergent, employers and brands that fail to embrace this shift risk losing both the next generation of creative talent and the loyalty of a highly influential consumer base. They’re bringing with them not just new expectations, but a new standard for inclusion and authenticity.



These cognitive differences don’t just shape how Gen Z works; they shape what they expect from the workplace.



As a result, we’re leaving breakthrough thinking on the table.



And companies that don’t evolve risk becoming irrelevant to both future talent and future consumers.



The message from this generation is clear: inclusion isn’t aspirational. It’s expected.



Gen z isn’t waiting for permission. They’re demanding systems that reflect how they work and live.



Stop Talking, Start Building



Awareness alone won’t close the gap between talent and opportunity.



In 2024, we welcomed 6+ individuals through the Creative Spirit program into internships and full-time roles, with more investment planned in 2025.



Talking about inclusion isn’t the same as designing for it. To truly unlock neurodivergent creativity, we need more than inspiration. We need infrastructure.



That’s why we built Neuroverse.



What began as a hiring partnership has grown into something much bigger: a dedicated neurodiversity platform that’s challenging how our industry works and is powered by the very talent that inspired it.



As Havas’ global platform and Centre of Excellence for neurodiverse creativity, Neuroverse was designed to open doors or people who think differently.



We’re rethinking hiring practices, team structures, and even client collaboration to centre different ways of thinking.



It creates intentional entry points for talent across creative, strategy, and innovation teams. And for clients, it unlocks new forms of value through applied neuroscience, inclusive design thinking, and radically different models of collaboration.

Because it’s not just about supporting individuals. It’s about reshaping environments, so everyone can thrive.



The Path Forward



Creativity was never about fitting in. It’s always been about standing out.



Neurodivergent thinkers bring the kind of originality that can’t be taught, templated, or automated.



The next era of standout work will come from teams built for difference, not moulded for sameness.



The future of creativity isn’t just inclusive - it’s wired differently.



This is about more than just the future of neurodivergent talent. It’s about the survival of creativity itself.



The choice is clear: evolve or be left behind.





Donna Murphy is global CEO at Havas Health and Creative Networks.

