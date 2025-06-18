Open Swim's Marc André Debruyne Wins 6 Marketing Awards and Silver Lion at Cannes Lions

Director Marc André Debruyne of Open Swim has been honoured with a Silver Lion at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, alongside three gold and three silver awards at the 2025 Marketing Awards, for his work on Coca-Cola’s 'Balikbayan Magic' campaign.



The wins include Gold in Holiday/Seasonal Advertising, Out-of-Home and Experiential/Special Events/Stunts, and Silver in Integrated Campaign, Direct, and Online Video – Long-Form. The campaign was also shortlisted in several additional categories at Cannes.

"These awards mean a lot to me, as this piece was very close to my heart,” shares Marc. “I’m bicultural, and one of my cultures is celebrated in this work. It’s rare that a global brand does that. In addition, the star that Rosita shuts off at the end belonged to my late mother, and I see so much of her in this. I’m proud to be sharing such a truthful celebration and grateful to everyone who made this possible and sees the beauty in this work. “

“I’m so honoured to collaborate with the people in our pool,” adds Open Swim EP, Amyliz Pera. “They bring such sensitivity to their work. These awards are a testament to a current quest for truth, and this team should be very proud that they’ve achieved that with this.”

