senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Open Swim's Marc André Debruyne Wins 6 Marketing Awards and Silver Lion at Cannes Lions

18/06/2025
14
Share
Director celebrates wins for his work on Coca-Cola’s 'Balikbayan Magic' campaign

Director Marc André Debruyne of Open Swim has been honoured with a Silver Lion at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, alongside three gold and three silver awards at the 2025 Marketing Awards, for his work on Coca-Cola’s 'Balikbayan Magic' campaign.

The wins include Gold in Holiday/Seasonal Advertising, Out-of-Home and Experiential/Special Events/Stunts, and Silver in Integrated Campaign, Direct, and Online Video – Long-Form. The campaign was also shortlisted in several additional categories at Cannes.

"These awards mean a lot to me, as this piece was very close to my heart,” shares Marc. “I’m bicultural, and one of my cultures is celebrated in this work. It’s rare that a global brand does that. In addition, the star that Rosita shuts off at the end belonged to my late mother, and I see so much of her in this. I’m proud to be sharing such a truthful celebration and grateful to everyone who made this possible and sees the beauty in this work. “

“I’m so honoured to collaborate with the people in our pool,” adds Open Swim EP, Amyliz Pera. “They bring such sensitivity to their work. These awards are a testament to a current quest for truth, and this team should be very proud that they’ve achieved that with this.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Open Swim
What is Real?
06/06/2025
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Open Swim
Olympic Drive Phil Wizard
Toyota Canada
28/02/2025
Skincare Solutions
Strivectin
15/01/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1