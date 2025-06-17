Ogilvy Sydney and MILO Kick Off 10th Anniversary for Advertising Capstone Challenge

Above: Blake Arthur (Ogilvy), Siddharth Kajale (Nestlé), Sally Kissane (Ogilvy), John Greig (Western Sydney University), Damien Pashby (Ogilvy), and Jake Buckland (Nestlé)

The 2025 Advertising Capstone Challenge (ACC) is officially underway, with Ogilvy and MILO announced as this year’s industry partners.

Now in its 10th year, the ACC is designed to help bridge the gap between academic learning and professional practice, ensuring students have a competitive edge upon graduation. The programme equips the next generation of talent with practical experience, industry connections, and the skills necessary to thrive in their future careers, offering a unique opportunity to final year advertising and marketing students across Australia and New Zealand.

For this year’s challenge, participants will be tasked with solving real business problems presented by the team at MILO. The brief will require students to tackle a set task by developing innovative, creative and strategic advertising solutions.

Finalists will then have the exciting opportunity to present their campaign ideas to a panel of executive judges from Ogilvy Sydney and MILO, with the winning team awarded sought-after mentorships.

​Damien Pashby, client lead, Ogilvy Sydney, said, “A career in advertising provides an opportunity to shape culture, spark ideas, and make an impact - and it’s also a heap of fun. At Ogilvy, we are absolutely delighted to support the 10th annual Capstone Challenge, along with our wonderful client partners at MILO, as we work together to build the next generation of industry professionals.”

Nestlé head of marketing for Dairy, Siddharth Kajale added, “A fast-changing industry requires future thinking so we're stress testing talent to think beyond the current realms of advertising to go outside the box, taking their theorical learnings into practice for a well-loved brand like MILO."

John Greig, Western Sydney University lecturer, said, “We’re very excited to be working alongside two very iconic industry brands in Ogilvy and the MILO brand team for this year’s 10th Anniversary Capstone Challenge. This Australasian competition truly helps foster the next generation of advertising graduates! Thanks also go to this year’s ACC sponsors: Advertising Industry Careers, and AdNews.”

The student briefing will kick off online on Wednesday 27th August with shortlisted teams to pitch their campaigns to the Ogilvy and MILO team in late October.

​Please visit the website to see previous industry partners and the winning students’ creative campaigns.

More than 1200 students in 240 teams have participated, with more than 40 industry internships offered to winners from among 230 Australasian finalists since the first challenge commenced in 2016. The five participating universities are Western Sydney University, Swinburne University of Technology Melbourne, University of the Sunshine Coast Queensland, Auckland University New Zealand, and 10th anniversary special guest university - Curtin University Perth.

