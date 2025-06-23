senckađ
Octopus Launches ‘Octopus Go’ to Expand Mobile Accessibility

23/06/2025
The brand platform from DDB Group Hong Kong for the payment tool company features a gen z pop anthem inspired by real-time transaction data, marking Octopus’s expansion to Android and a fresh approach to connecting with Hong Kong’s dynamic consumers

Octopus, Hong Kong’s most widely used payment method, teams up with DDB Group Hong Kong to launch 'Octopus Go' - a new brand platform marking a new era of accessibility, with Mobile Octopus now also available on Android and therefore on virtually every smartphone in the city.

Jaslin Goh, director, marketing, communications and data at Octopus, said, “Octopus Go is a platform that lets us stand for the social energy and mobility of Hong Kong people. With enhanced fintech features and broader reach, our goal remains making life easier for everyone in Hong Kong.”

Octopus has transaction data that offers a rich perspective on Hong Kong consumer behaviour, with the daily data effectively measuring the city’s movement and energy over time. With historical records adding depth to real-time insights, the data offers a continuous read on the city’s pulse and consumer sentiment for the brand. This dynamic consumer intelligence inspired the creative direction for the 'Octopus Go' campaign.

At the heart of the campaign is “OOTD” (“Octopus of the Day” / “Outfit of the Day”), a gen z pop anthem literally shaped by Octopus transaction data - its melody and beat reflecting the rhythm and energy of the city. Created by Oscar Lee and Jacky Yu, and performed by Ian Chan and Marf Yau, the song debuted through a viral dance challenge and is now live on all major streaming platforms.

The campaign is amplified by AI-generated TV and outdoor creative, social initiatives, and citywide incentives including rebates, lucky draws, and automatic top-ups for new users. The campaign runs for the next month.

Andreas Krasser, CEO at DDB Group Hong Kong, said, “Octopus has unique consumer intelligence at scale. Helping turn that data into a strategic and creative platform was a big opportunity for both Octopus and us as their agency.”

