Nissan Brings Rob Mayhew and Nanocars to Cannes Lions

19/06/2025
29
Nissan brings the SILENCE range to Cannes Lions 2025 with a ‘hot take’ interview series featuring Rob Mayhew riding with top marketeers, as they share their insights on the future of brands, marketing, mobility, culture and creativity

Nissan Silence and leading LinkedIn and TikTok influencer Rob Mayhew have teamed up in a brand new ‘hot take’ interview series live from the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity titled ‘Little Big Ideas’. Yesterday, the breakthrough Ad-Land talent invited top creatives, strategists and senior marketeers to share their top insights from inside the Silence S04 Nanocar distributed by Nissan on the future of brands, marketing, mobility, culture and creativity.

Known for his satirical takes on agency life Mayhew serves as host and commentator, reacting to the statements and kicking off discussions through short, snackable LinkedIn content.

The Silence campaign included perspectives from some of the industry’s most influential voices, with interviews and commentary from:

  • Gareth Dunsmore, managing director e-Micro Mobility, Nissan
  • Patricia Borges, global managing director, Gins, Rums & Non-Alcohol, Diageo
  • Ali Hanan, CEO, Creative Equals
  • Isobel Sita-Lumsden, head of marketing global business solutions, TikTok
  • Fayola Douglas, PR professional and podcaster
  • Efrain Eyala, global creative effectiveness and diversity and inclusion director, Reckitt

Gareth Dunsmore, managing director e-Micro Mobility, Nissan said, “Cannes Lions, with its big creative energy, is the perfect stage to showcase the disruptive power of small ideas. The Silence Nanocar is the ultimate city accessory - compact, stylish, and made for modern urban life. It’s easy to park, effortless to use, and thanks to its removable, swappable battery, there’s no need to hunt for a charging station. It reflects our ambition to make electric mobility more accessible, adaptable, and relevant to the way people live today.”

Silence have recently expanded their S04 Nanocar range with four new models in response to the growing demand for smarter, more flexible ways to move through the city, while at the same time expanding its distribution to 13 markets across Europe
Representing a fresh chapter in city driving, these vehicles are compact, fully electric, and made for the rhythms of modern urban life. The expanded line-up offers more choice for everyone, from young drivers (aged 14 and above), solo commuters, families or businesses.

Distributed via Nissan’s European dealer network, the line up now includes:

  • S04 L6e ‘Unico’ - A new entry-level model priced under €10,000 drivable without a full licence
  • S04 L6e ‘Vivo’ - An enhanced premium model still drivable without a full licence
  • S04 L7e ‘Plus’ - An upgraded model with higher power and range
  • S04 Cargo - Available in L6e or L7e, this dedicated model supports last-mile delivery and light commercial operations

All models include:

  • A secure, weather-protected cabin, with air conditioning and heating as standard - crucial for year-round comfort and a standout advantage over other vehicles in this segment.
  • Compact dimensions and agile handling for dense city environments.
  • Removable, interchangeable batteries. The trolley style batteries can be removed and charged in a standard domestic socket, avoiding any need for charging infrastructure or expensive on street chargers.
  • Access to the My Silence app - giving drivers full visibility and control over their S04. Available on iOS and Android, the app enables:

○ Keyless entry, ignition and vehicle sharing features.

○ Location tracking, motion alerts, and route planning.

○ Remote access to battery level, remaining range, and CO₂ savings.

The expanded Nanocar line-up reflects Silence and Nissan’s shared mission of a more inclusive approach to electric mobility - tailoring vehicles to suit the everyday journeys people make in cities, towns and beyond.

