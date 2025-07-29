Director Niels La Croix Joins Sequoia Content

Director Niels La Croix joins the roster at Sequoia Content.



Besides his legendary wisdom in food, live-action and lifestyle films Niels directing style is best described as non-conventional. The last decade Niels has focussed mainly on food related commercials. But he is still devoted to thinking differently. This results to him exploring other categories as well.



Sequoia sits down with Niels to discuss his move and projects he is more proud of.





Q> Why did you decide to make the move to your new company?

Niels> I decided to join Sequoia Content because it's not just a production company, it's a team where you can genuinely feel and see the love for the craft. That's incredibly important to me. I wanted to be part of an environment where creativity is nurtured and where people genuinely care about the work and about one another.





Q> What is it about the team there that clicks for you?



Niels> The Sequoia team is super kind, open, and passionate. There's a sense of trust and mutual respect, and everyone truly wants to make great films. You can feel the energy and commitment in every conversation. It's inspiring to be around people who share the same love for the creative process.







Q> How did you first get in the industry? What was your very first job in the industry?



Niels> There wasn't a single moment or piece of work that pushed me into the industry. From a young age, I was surrounded by film, photography, and visual storytelling. My very first professional job was creating a commercial for the International Poetry Festival. It had a tiny budget, so I did everything myself, from producing to colour grading. It was a great learning experience.







Q> Where did you learn your craft (film school? Mentored as a runner? Self taught?)



Niels> I'm mostly self-taught, driven by endless curiosity and experimentation. From childhood, I was always playing around with my father's video and photo cameras, coming up with creative shots and weird angles. During Christmas, we'd watch old 8mm footage together, insanely great stuff that really sparked my imagination. I also studied at the School of Arts and worked as an Art Director on the agency side for five years, which taught me a lot about creating ads, dealing with objectives, visual storytelling, and the creative process. Of course, I've learned a great deal from talented people and from studying exceptional work. However, much of my craft stems from experimenting and discovering my own approach to translating ideas into visuals.





Q> Before doing what you do now, did you work in any other field/ have any different career path?

Niels> Yes, I was an Art Director for five years before I switched to filmmaking, which naturally fits me better. But I do miss the raw creative work sometimes to come up with creative communication solutions for clients. That's fun too.





Q> And which creative talents in your field have inspired you in your own career?

Niels> So many! Michel Gondry has been a huge inspiration for his unconventional and playful approach. I love how you can feel the love and effort behind his work. Music videos like Star Guitar by The Chemical Brothers, Around the World by Daft Punk, and The Hardest Button to Button by The White Stripes resonate deeply with me. But I could easily make a list of fifty names and titles that have inspired me over the years.







Q> What was your first creative milestone in the industry – the project you worked on that you were super proud of?



Niels> My first major milestone was creating a spec commercial for my brother's food truck. The film was funded by the owner of an Amsterdam-based production company who saw my raw talent and wanted to give me a chance. That film became the foundation for my professional career and marked the start of my wild and exciting international journey.







Q> And what recent projects are you proudest of and why?



Niels> Recently, I shot a hardcore tabletop film in Bangkok that was really out of the box. The client and agency were fully behind my vision and loved how I approached the project. It's not out yet, but it was one of those jobs where everything just clicked, and I had so much fun.







Q> Do you have any personal or side projects on the go? What is it, what inspired it and why is it important to you?



Niels> Absolutely. Cooking and food are a huge part of my life - it's my way of exploring creativity beyond filmmaking. I love everything from making my own pizza at home in my pizza oven, using my own fermented dough, to discovering incredible street food in Bangkok or enjoying the artistry of a three-star Michelin restaurant. For me, food is storytelling, craft, and emotion all rolled into one. I'm also passionate about making music, which serves as another creative outlet where I can explore rhythm, mood, and emotion. These personal projects keep me balanced and remind me why I love creating in the first place.





Q> What really drives you creatively?



Niels> The idea that creative work should come from the soul. I believe you can feel it when something is made with love and care. I'm driven by the challenge of turning ideas into unique visuals that resonate emotionally - and by collaborating with people who share that same passion.





Q> What are the aspects of your work that you really obsess over?



Niels> I obsess over making work that's out of the box and non-conventional. Innovative angles, rhythm, transitions, the way music collides with visuals - it all has to feel unexpected and new.



I'm driven to create visual storytelling that stands out in a world where people see a hundred ads a day. It's not just about telling a story; it's about telling it in a way no one's seen before. And I'm committed to leading the team toward bold, original choices that push the film beyond the ordinary.







Q> How would you describe your approach to your work?



Niels> I'd describe it as collaborative, meticulous, and playful. I love exploring bold ideas, but I'm also practical about making sure they can be executed well. For me, directing isn't just about visuals - it's about leading the whole process and helping everyone bring their best to the table.





Q> When it comes to enjoying the creativity of others, what sort of thing excites and inspires you?

Niels> I'm excited by work where you can sense the creator's love and personality. Whether it's music, film, art, or design, I love when something feels original and crafted with soul. I also revisit creative works repeatedly because each time, I discover new layers and details that inspire me.







Q> Outside of work, what are you passionate about?



Niels> Outside of work, I'm passionate about exploring new places, working out, cooking great food, and spending time with family and friends. I love discovering local cuisines, nature, and small, authentic moments. All of it feeds back into my creative energy.