Navigating Uncertainty: Why Now Is the Time for Agencies to Lean In, Not Hunker Down

In today’s volatile economic climate, businesses grapple with one unavoidable reality: change is the only constant. From market turbulence to shifting consumer behaviours, nearly every sector is feeling the strain, and the advertising and production industries are no exception.



For many agencies and creative businesses, the natural response during uncertainty is to play defence: reduce spending, pull back on outreach, and focus solely on what’s directly in front of them. It’s an understandable instinct. Staying profitable and safeguarding growth targets should always be top priorities.



But here’s the truth: it’s not business as usual, and it hasn’t been for a long time.



Those who double down on the 'wait and see' approach risk falling behind. Instead, the current climate offers a powerful, often overlooked opportunity: the chance to reinvest in relationships, retool your strategy, and position your company for long-term growth.

Here are four strategic moves agencies can make now to drive momentum - even in a downturn:



Expand Your Industry Network: Build New Relationships



If work has slowed, that means bandwidth has opened up. Use this time wisely to connect with people and prospects you’ve been meaning to reach.



Attend industry events and mixers - yes, in person. Nothing beats face-to-face for building trust.



Register for seminars or webinars that attract your target audience.



Proactively engage with ideal clients on LinkedIn and other platforms, but do so thoughtfully, not transactionally.



Just as important: make sure your outreach is supported by a clear and consistent follow-up process. New leads only matter if you can nurture them.



Reconnect With Past Contacts: Tap Into Trusted Relationships



Sometimes, growth isn’t about forging new paths; it’s about reigniting old ones. Reach out to former collaborators, past clients, or professional peers. Check in without a hard sell. Ask how they’re navigating the current landscape. Compare notes. Listen.

This kind of outreach authentically leads to unexpected opportunities. You never know who might have an urgent need, a helpful referral, or a project that could use your expertise.



Collaborate Strategically: Partner for Purpose and Visibility



Look beyond your own brand. Are there complementary businesses that serve a similar audience? Could you co-host a workshop, join forces on a non-profit campaign, or co-create a content series?



Collaborative efforts like passion projects, thought leadership panels, or creative partnerships give you a platform to showcase your capabilities, especially to those who may not know your work.



These initiatives are not just great for exposure. They’re a chance to build rapport with potential partners and future clients.



Invest in Sales and CRM Tools: Get Smarter About Business Development



In advertising, relationships are everything, but tracking them can be chaos, especially with clients and contacts shifting roles, companies, or moving freelance.



Modern CRM and lead-gen platforms aren’t just for tech companies. They’re essential tools for agencies and production people looking to stabilise their pipeline, stay in front of prospects, and avoid the dreaded feast-or-famine sales cycle.



Choose platforms that are tailored to your industry, and don’t be afraid to start small. A little organisation goes a long way in this fast-moving world.



The Bottom Line



Uncertainty doesn’t have to mean inactivity. For agencies willing to stay visible, build relationships, and operate with purpose, these quieter times can plant the seeds for the next wave of growth. In a world where the only constant is change, the best strategy is to stay in motion.

