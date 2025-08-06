senckađ
Nature & Découvertes Taps DAC’s TransparenSEE to Drive Local Visibility

06/08/2025
The heritage retailer partners with DAC to streamline local content, enhance store-level insights, and boost omnichannel performance across 100+ European locations

DAC, a leading full-funnel marketing agency, has partnered with Nature & Découvertes, a heritage brand with a 35-year commitment and a pioneer in experiential and omnichannel retail. With more than 100 stores across Europe, including 90 throughout France, the retailer has chosen DAC to support its digital evolution by simplifying local content distribution and delivering greater visibility into store-level performance.

At the centre of this collaboration is TransparenSEE, DAC’s proprietary multi-location marketing platform. The tool replaces manual workflows with an intuitive, centralised system that enables local teams to manage content efficiently, while providing regional leaders with key insights and performance trends.

“Nature & Découvertes needed a solution that combined strategic expertise with technological precision,” said Cedric Bellenger, VP, general manager at DAC. “With TransparenSEE, we’re not just delivering a powerful platform, we’re backing it with the deep expertise of our team. It is this combination that enables both teams to act faster, smarter, and with a clear view of what drives digital performance at the local level.”

Key features that informed Nature & Découvertes’ decision include:

  • Review Management for brand reputation oversight
  • Performance Reporting with actionable data insights
  • Google Post Integration to drive discoverability and engagement

These elements, combined with DAC’s hands-on onboarding and strategic support, create a scalable framework for growth. The partnership launches with a Local Presence Management program, including Google Posts, Services, Ranking insights, and Google Maps visibility monitoring—seen as essential by the client.

“We weren’t just looking for a tool, but a true trusted partner,” said Yann Broissand, director of commercial activation at Nature & Découvertes. “DAC stood out thanks to the performance of its platform, the relevance of its strategic support, and its high responsiveness. We look forward to building a long-lasting, value-creating partnership together.”

