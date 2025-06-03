senckađ
INFINITI Middle East Reunites with TBWA\RAAD as Lead Creative Agency

03/06/2025
QX80 launch performance sparks full-service mandate across brand, creative, digital and social

INFINITI Middle East has named TBWA\RAAD its lead creative partner, bringing the luxury automaker back to the agency that first launched the brand in the region and guided it until 2019. The renewed partnership follows the record-setting launch of the all-new INFINITI QX80 under the regional platform ‘Experience Exceptional’, developed by TBWA\RAAD after a highly competitive pitch in late 2023.

That campaign surpassed launch targets, strengthened INFINITI’s leadership in the luxury SUV segment, and rebuilt the trust that now expands into a full regional remit covering brand strategy, creative development, digital, social media and content production.

Commenting on the appointment, Thierry Sabbagh, president of INFINITI Middle East, said, “Partnering again with TBWA\RAAD marks an exciting new chapter for INFINITI in the region. Their creative perspective injects fresh energy into our vision, and together we’re focused on building momentum for what’s next. With ‘Experience Exceptional’ as our guiding promise, we are ready to keep moving the brand forward.”

Reda Raad, group CEO at TBWA\RAAD, added, “Winning back INFINITI feels less like a pitch victory and more like reuniting with a visionary partner. Together we’ve shaped the brand’s voice in the Middle East—challenging conventions and elevating luxury storytelling. The QX80 launch proved how shared ambition and Disruption® thinking can reset expectations and move markets. Now, entrusted once more with INFINITI’s regional creative journey, we’re ready to turn ‘Experience Exceptional’ from a bold promise into the the benchmark for luxury mobility.”

As INFINITI accelerates its ambitions in the Middle East, TBWA\RAAD will fuse innovation and data-driven insight with its trademark Disruption® thinking—crafting immersive brand experiences that redefine what luxury on the road can feel like.

