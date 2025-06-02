senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

MullenLowe Global Launches 24/7 Stream of Its Cannes-Winning Work

02/06/2025
99
Share
'Lions on Loop' is continuous YouTube livestream featuring over 250 of MullenLowe's Cannes Lions-winning campaigns

MullenLowe Global cracks open its creative vault with the launch of Lions on Loop - a continuous YouTube livestream featuring over 250 of its Cannes Lions-winning campaigns from the past five decades.

The work spans almost fifty years and features more than 30 countries, offering a curated reel of work that not only claimed metal at Cannes, but also helped define modern advertising. From iconic TV spots to culturally resonant integrated campaigns, Lions on Loop is a living archive of creativity from one of the industry's most globally awarded networks.

Among the featured campaigns are several standouts that have become benchmarks in the industry:

  • Stella Artois’ cinematic 'Ice Skating Priests', known for its wit and art direction
  • 'The World’s Toughest Job' for American Greetings – an idea that masterfully highlighted the emotional toll on motherhood.
  • 'Operation Rivers of Light' for Colombia’s Ministry of Defence – the Titanium Lion-winning campaign blending creativity with powerful social impact
  • And most recently, 'Find Your Summer' for Unilever’s Magnum – which took home the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2024

"Lions on Loop is a tribute to the work and the people behind it - a global legacy of bold ideas, executed beautifully, driven by our creative spirit across the generations" said Jose Miguel Sokoloff, MullenLowe global creative council president. "It’s not just a celebration of awards won. It’s a look at how outstanding creativity continues to inspire us, year after year."

Available now on YouTube, the 24/7 stream is designed to serve as both inspiration and education - for industry veterans, rising talent, and brand leaders alike.

Tune in anytime. Be inspired every time.

Watch now.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from MullenLowe Global
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from MullenLowe Global
Merci
CAMELEON
09/10/2024
Eat For Good
Knorr
20/02/2023
Hero
Knorr
20/02/2023
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1