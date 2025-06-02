MullenLowe Global Launches 24/7 Stream of Its Cannes-Winning Work

​MullenLowe Global cracks open its creative vault with the launch of Lions on Loop - a continuous YouTube livestream featuring over 250 of its Cannes Lions-winning campaigns from the past five decades.



The work spans almost fifty years and features more than 30 countries, offering a curated reel of work that not only claimed metal at Cannes, but also helped define modern advertising. From iconic TV spots to culturally resonant integrated campaigns, Lions on Loop is a living archive of creativity from one of the industry's most globally awarded networks.

Among the featured campaigns are several standouts that have become benchmarks in the industry:

Stella Artois' cinematic 'Ice Skating Priests', known for its wit and art direction

'The World's Toughest Job' for American Greetings – an idea that masterfully highlighted the emotional toll on motherhood.

'Operation Rivers of Light' for Colombia's Ministry of Defence – the Titanium Lion-winning campaign blending creativity with powerful social impact

And most recently, 'Find Your Summer' for Unilever's Magnum – which took home the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2024

"Lions on Loop is a tribute to the work and the people behind it - a global legacy of bold ideas, executed beautifully, driven by our creative spirit across the generations" said Jose Miguel Sokoloff, MullenLowe global creative council president. "It’s not just a celebration of awards won. It’s a look at how outstanding creativity continues to inspire us, year after year."

Available now on YouTube, the 24/7 stream is designed to serve as both inspiration and education - for industry veterans, rising talent, and brand leaders alike.

