The Man of Steel Gets a Sugar Rush in Wild Mirinda Collaboration

What happens when one of the world’s most iconic superhero meets one of Vietnam’s most playful soft drink brands? A superpowered campaign that’s as bold as it is refreshing. Dentsu Creative Vietnam has launched a landmark campaign for Mirinda that brings Superman into Vietnam’s beverage landscape. 'Unleash Your Superpower of Fun' marks the debut collaboration between the Superman franchise and a carbonated soft drink brand in Vietnam, blending pop culture and refreshment in a bold new way.

Built around Mirinda’s brand purpose to 'Keep Life Playful,' the campaign launched with a mysterious flying red cape teaser — a visual fusion of Superman and Mirinda — that appeared in digital and outdoor placements, capturing attention and intrigue. The playful stunt sparked nationwide curiosity, ultimately revealing a dynamic partnership, and a showcase of five collectible can designs.

At the heart of the campaign was an interactive AI-powered experience, inviting fans to unlock their inner superhero persona. Participants could win exclusive merchandise, gift boxes, and even tickets to the Vietnam premiere of the new Superman movie - a full-blown celebration filled with immersive activations and a premiere screening, headlined by Vietnamese rap star Captain Boy.

Nhan Huynh, marketing manager, Mirinda, commented, “To bring a legend like Superman into the world of Mirinda, we needed more than just bold ideas — we needed a partner who could turn imagination into impact. Dentsu Creative Vietnam didn’t just build a campaign; they crafted a universe where flavour meets fandom, and play becomes power. ‘Unleash Your Superpower of Fun’ is our rallying cry to a new generation, made possible by a team that knows how to move at the speed of culture.”

​Hieu Nguyen, chief client officer, Dentsu Creative Vietnam, commented, “At the heart of every great campaign is a spark — and with Mirinda and Superman, we found lightning in a can. This wasn’t just about launching cans; it was about launching imagination. Together, we built a universe where capes meet carbonation, and where fun becomes a superpower. ‘Unleash Your Superpower of Fun’ is our love letter to a generation that dares to dream louder, live bolder, and laugh harder — and we’re honoured to help bring that vision to life.”

With 'Unleash Your Superpower of Fun', Dentsu Creative Vietnam set out to create a culturally relevant campaign in a highly saturated beverage landscape; Not limited to just launching a limited-edition product, but to also spark real emotional connection, shareability, and consumer participation during a peak summer movie season. Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration with a global icon, Dentsu Creative Vietnam and Mirinda have redefined playfulness for the digital generation, powering brand engagement through culture-first storytelling, and proving that fun is a force — and every consumer has a superpower waiting to be unleashed.

