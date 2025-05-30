Mini Fillet Burgers, Loud Trains and Cats: Nick Leventis' Essential List

Nick Leventis is Felt’s senior content producer working across our production and A&R dept, ensuring Felt PM maintains the output and quality it is so well known for. It doesn’t stop there however, Nick is often offering up his production skills to our bespoke composition briefs when called upon.

A real all rounder, he is also a full time producer/DJ under the name Leventis blending future soul, R&B & Dance into a sound that’s both fresh and familiar. With over 2 million combined streams and rising airplay, his music resonates far beyond the underground.





Lifestyle

Place of birth: London, UK

Hometown: Twickenham

Staycation: Somewhere in the countryside with fewer people.

Vacation: Cyprus

Pet: Im a cat guy but I like grumpy pugs & Frenchie’s too.

Place of work: Felt Music

Place of workout: Gym

Good Habit: Pretending I can’t hear people with my airpods on.

Bad Habit: Picking the loudest train carriage in the morning.

Mode of transport: walk/train/car

Bonus Travel Essential: Mixing Headphones





Culture

Artist: Sade, Kryptogram

Musician: Leisure

Commercials / music video director:

Film director: Tarantino

Author: Kate Saksena

Photographer: Tony Leventis

Film: Taken

Series: Top Boy, Sunny, Culinary stuff, Family Feud

Invention: FL Studio.

Commercial: Subway (they use my music)

Music Video:

Video Game: GTA

Board Game: Chess

Book: Hite

Graphic Novel: Not really.

Podcast: Diary of a CEO atm.

Newspaper (off or online): Guardian

Magazine:

Obsession: mini fillet burger from KFC or burger & beyond Nashville chicken burger.

Bonus Culture Essential: practicing the native language





Food and Drink

Breakfast: Greek coffee.

Restaurant: Archduke, Nandossss or burger & lobster atm.

Cheap bite: Mcds or DJ’s Kitchen in West London

Working lunch: Market Food or eatactiv! Used to be keu but so expensive now, they’re taking the micky.

Dish: Mums spaghetti bolognaise

Snack: Nuggets or protein shake. Depends if I’m being healthy.

Guilty Pleasure: Filthy, juicy extra saucy buffalo Nashville fried chicken burgers with blue cheese sauce.

Bar: Archduke, either jazz vibes or loungey rhode house.

Booze: Negroni or margarita.

Not Booze: Fizzy water.

Bonus Food: lobster with garlic butter

Bonus Beverage: Greek coffee





Kit