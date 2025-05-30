Mini Fillet Burgers, Loud Trains and Cats: Nick Leventis' Essential List

Nick Leventis is Felt’s senior content producer working across our production and A&R dept, ensuring Felt PM maintains the output and quality it is so well known for. It doesn’t stop there however, Nick is often offering up his production skills to our bespoke composition briefs when called upon.
A real all rounder, he is also a full time producer/DJ under the name Leventis blending future soul, R&B & Dance into a sound that’s both fresh and familiar. With over 2 million combined streams and rising airplay, his music resonates far beyond the underground.
Lifestyle
- Place of birth: London, UK
- Hometown: Twickenham
- Staycation: Somewhere in the countryside with fewer people.
- Vacation: Cyprus
- Pet: Im a cat guy but I like grumpy pugs & Frenchie’s too.
- Place of work: Felt Music
- Place of workout: Gym
- Good Habit: Pretending I can’t hear people with my airpods on.
- Bad Habit: Picking the loudest train carriage in the morning.
- Mode of transport: walk/train/car
- Bonus Travel Essential: Mixing Headphones
Culture
- Artist: Sade, Kryptogram
- Musician: Leisure
- Commercials / music video director:
- Film director: Tarantino
- Author: Kate Saksena
- Photographer: Tony Leventis
- Film: Taken
- Series: Top Boy, Sunny, Culinary stuff, Family Feud
- Invention: FL Studio.
- Commercial: Subway (they use my music)
- Music Video:
- Video Game: GTA
- Board Game: Chess
- Book: Hite
- Graphic Novel: Not really.
- Podcast: Diary of a CEO atm.
- Newspaper (off or online): Guardian
- Magazine:
- Obsession: mini fillet burger from KFC or burger & beyond Nashville chicken burger.
- Bonus Culture Essential: practicing the native language
Food and Drink
- Breakfast: Greek coffee.
- Restaurant: Archduke, Nandossss or burger & lobster atm.
- Cheap bite: Mcds or DJ’s Kitchen in West London
- Working lunch: Market Food or eatactiv! Used to be keu but so expensive now, they’re taking the micky.
- Dish: Mums spaghetti bolognaise
- Snack: Nuggets or protein shake. Depends if I’m being healthy.
- Guilty Pleasure: Filthy, juicy extra saucy buffalo Nashville fried chicken burgers with blue cheese sauce.
- Bar: Archduke, either jazz vibes or loungey rhode house.
- Booze: Negroni or margarita.
- Not Booze: Fizzy water.
- Bonus Food: lobster with garlic butter
- Bonus Beverage: Greek coffee
Kit
- Phone: iPhone but was an androider for years
- Computer: Macbook Pro
- Headphones: airpods, but for production Sennheiser
- Camera: phone.
- Pen / pencil: pen because pencils are always blunt and the last sharpener I owned was in primary school
- Where you document an idea: iphone notes or FL Studio.
- Casual Clothing: Reiss, Worker clothing, Zara, Cole buxton, summit,
- Smart Clothing: Reiss, All Saints
- Footwear: Worker Boots or trainers
- Accessory: necklace, braceets, rings etc.
- Collection: Speaker Monitors
- Home comfort: Bed
- App: Spotify/Music changer – or ‘opal’ atm! Getting me off those socials.
- Website: youtube
- Blog: Not really.
- Work program: ?
- Digital work tool: DAW’s,
- Analogue work tool:
- Morning grooming / makeup essential: Clay/Gel
- Bonus Kit Essential: Moisturiser