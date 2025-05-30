senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
People in association withLBB Job Board
Group745

Mini Fillet Burgers, Loud Trains and Cats: Nick Leventis' Essential List

30/05/2025
74
Share
Felt Music’s senior content lead and rising DJ, Nick Leventis on his FL Studio adoration, Sade on repeat and why blue cheese buffalo burgers are worth every guilty bite as part of LBB’s The Essential List series

Nick Leventis is Felt’s senior content producer working across our production and A&R dept, ensuring Felt PM maintains the output and quality it is so well known for. It doesn’t stop there however, Nick is often offering up his production skills to our bespoke composition briefs when called upon.

A real all rounder, he is also a full time producer/DJ under the name Leventis blending future soul, R&B & Dance into a sound that’s both fresh and familiar. With over 2 million combined streams and rising airplay, his music resonates far beyond the underground.


Lifestyle

  • Place of birth: London, UK
  • Hometown: Twickenham
  • Staycation: Somewhere in the countryside with fewer people.
  • Vacation: Cyprus
  • Pet: Im a cat guy but I like grumpy pugs & Frenchie’s too.
  • Place of work: Felt Music
  • Place of workout: Gym
  • Good Habit: Pretending I can’t hear people with my airpods on.
  • Bad Habit: Picking the loudest train carriage in the morning.
  • Mode of transport: walk/train/car
  • Bonus Travel Essential: Mixing Headphones


Culture

  • Artist: Sade, Kryptogram
  • Musician: Leisure
  • Commercials / music video director:
  • Film director: Tarantino
  • Author: Kate Saksena
  • Photographer: Tony Leventis
  • Film: Taken
  • Series: Top Boy, Sunny, Culinary stuff, Family Feud
  • Invention: FL Studio.
  • Commercial: Subway (they use my music)
  • Music Video:
  • Video Game: GTA
  • Board Game: Chess
  • Book: Hite
  • Graphic Novel: Not really.
  • Podcast: Diary of a CEO atm.
  • Newspaper (off or online): Guardian
  • Magazine:
  • Obsession: mini fillet burger from KFC or burger & beyond Nashville chicken burger.
  • Bonus Culture Essential: practicing the native language


Food and Drink

  • Breakfast: Greek coffee.
  • Restaurant: Archduke, Nandossss or burger & lobster atm.
  • Cheap bite: Mcds or DJ’s Kitchen in West London
  • Working lunch: Market Food or eatactiv! Used to be keu but so expensive now, they’re taking the micky.
  • Dish: Mums spaghetti bolognaise
  • Snack: Nuggets or protein shake. Depends if I’m being healthy.
  • Guilty Pleasure: Filthy, juicy extra saucy buffalo Nashville fried chicken burgers with blue cheese sauce.
  • Bar: Archduke, either jazz vibes or loungey rhode house.
  • Booze: Negroni or margarita.
  • Not Booze: Fizzy water.
  • Bonus Food: lobster with garlic butter
  • Bonus Beverage: Greek coffee


Kit

  • Phone: iPhone but was an androider for years
  • Computer: Macbook Pro
  • Headphones: airpods, but for production Sennheiser
  • Camera: phone.
  • Pen / pencil: pen because pencils are always blunt and the last sharpener I owned was in primary school
  • Where you document an idea: iphone notes or FL Studio.
  • Casual Clothing: Reiss, Worker clothing, Zara, Cole buxton, summit,
  • Smart Clothing: Reiss, All Saints
  • Footwear: Worker Boots or trainers
  • Accessory: necklace, braceets, rings etc.
  • Collection: Speaker Monitors
  • Home comfort: Bed
  • App: Spotify/Music changer – or ‘opal’ atm! Getting me off those socials.
  • Website: youtube
  • Blog: Not really.
  • Work program: ?
  • Digital work tool: DAW’s,
  • Analogue work tool:
  • Morning grooming / makeup essential: Clay/Gel
  • Bonus Kit Essential: Moisturiser
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Felt Music
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Felt Music
Leave the Cold to Cole
Chelsea FC
25/04/2025
Fly Better 2023
Emirates
02/05/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1