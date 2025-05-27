MindNation Transforms Social Media into a Mental Wellness Space

In a world overwhelmed by doomscrolling and digital burnout, dentsu Philippines is helping Filipinos to Learn to Pause, in its campaign for holistic mental health and well-being organisation, MindNation.



Amid the endless loop of social media and information, many are constantly connected but increasingly disconnected from themselves. Social media has become a key source of anxiety.



Through insights gleaned from licensed psychologists and scientific studies, Learn to Pause was conceptualised as endless looping videos featuring repetitive patterns that activate mirror neurons, improving relaxation by mimicking calming rhythms in the brain. The minimalist line art and soothing ASMR-inspired sounds are designed to gently improve moods, relieve stress, and allowing Filipinos reclaim their mental well-being, one scroll at a time.

The animations are designed not only to relax, but to educate and break down complex mental health symptoms into simple, digestible, and relatable visuals—creating a safe, stigma-free entry point for conversation and support. The campaign also directs viewers to MindNation’s mental wellness services, including consultations with licensed therapists and well-being experts.

​Cat Triviño, co-founder, chief product, and data offer at MindNation commented, “At MindNation, our core mission has always been to build happier and healthier communities not only through accessible care but also by empowering them to live their best lives. We believe that the most impactful change often starts with the smallest steps like taking a pause. Through ‘Learn to Pause’, we’re grateful to have found a like-minded partner in Dentsu Philippines, who shares our vision of making mental health support accessible and stigma-free.”

​Jerry Hizon, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative Philippines, commented, “Social media is a constant presence in our lives, so it’s vital that we also harness its power to promote mental wellness, especially in the Philippines, where conversations around mental health are still evolving. Our team designed each piece and strategically worked with the algorithm to insert micro-moments of calm, reflection, and, ultimately, healing into people’s feeds. Bringing this idea to life took four years of persistence, setbacks, and challenges, but the team never gave up on it. Hopefully, these little pauses will empower users and scrollers to take the first step towards mental health care.”



Partnering with Filipino influencers and well-being advocates, in just two months of its launch, Learn to Pause recorded:



33,000 website visits



3,500+ app downloads



400+ consultation packages booked



These outcomes underscore the campaign’s success in bridging awareness and action - making mental health support more accessible in the digital age. The campaign received a Silver for 'Design and Best Illustration' and a Bronze for 'Public Service and Social Post' at the 17th Kidlat Awards 2025.



