Miller Genuine Draft Breaks the Mould to Celebrate Individuality

Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Coors’ iconic international beer brand, has launched a bold new global campaign: Break the Mold. Created by BBDO Zagreb in collaboration with Egg Films South Africa, the campaign builds on the brand’s cultural relevance to celebrate individuality and creativity.



With a rich legacy of breaking convention - from its cold filtration process to its clear glass bottle - Miller Genuine Draft continues to chart a new path in the beer category. Break the Mold is its latest and loudest expression yet: a global platform that celebrates people living life on their own terms.

The campaign launches with a high-energy film featuring four inspiring cultural pioneers from around the world, each of whom has defied expectations in their respective fields:

Nazira K. – Kazakh techno DJ and former molecular biologist, leading a movement in underground music.



– Kazakh techno DJ and former molecular biologist, leading a movement in underground music. Brandon Valjalo – South Africa’s first Olympic skateboarder, turning passion into legacy.



– South Africa’s first Olympic skateboarder, turning passion into legacy. Dániel Krichenbaum – Hungarian freestyle dancer known for blending raw movement with emotion.



– Hungarian freestyle dancer known for blending raw movement with emotion. Karabo Poppy – South African street artist merging African aesthetics with bold contemporary design.



Each ambassador sheds the labels imposed on them, revealing a truer, freer identity. It’s a powerful metaphor for the campaign’s central message: find your own freedom and break free from the script.



Set to the track 'Power' by JessB (feat. Sampa the Great & Sister Nancy), the 30-second TVC and social assets hit with raw energy. The campaign extends beyond the screen with OOH, influencer activations, and an in-store experience featuring a custom speaker designed by artist Karabo Poppy. Exclusive merchandise and limited-edition artwork bring the concept into the real world through sound and design.

"Break the Mold marks a bold next step for MGD. It reconnects the brand with its roots - challenging convention - and repositions it for a new generation seeking freedom on their own terms." said Rebecca Mutty, senior global marketing manager at Miller. "Miller Genuine Draft was born from a creative and individual spirit, and Break the Mold is a long-awaited tribute to that mindset."



​Maja Rasic, lead creative director at BBDO Zagreb, added, "MGD has never been a background beer. With this campaign, we gave it a voice to match - confident, unapologetic, and unmistakably bold."



​Ivan Cadez, creative director, continued, "It’s rare to find a brand and a creative vision so perfectly aligned. We're excited about what’s ahead in the MGD world - and grateful to work with a client who shares our vision."

The campaign will roll out across key markets in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, adapting locally while staying true to its global creative thread.

