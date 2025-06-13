Mike Geiger Joins KOLLECTIFF as Chief Marketing Officer and Managing Partner

Kollectiff, the creative-technology studio behind some of advertising’s most lauded AI and emerging-tech work, appoints Mike Geiger as chief marketing officer and managing partner.



Mike brings 25 years of agency leadership to Kollectiff as they sweep up awards and nominations for the Cannes Lions. He founded the award-winning creative agency Wolfgang, which eventually was acquired by Stagwell in 2022. Before that, he served as president and chief integration officer for North America at J. Walter Thompson, and the first chief digital officer at Goodby Silverstein & Partners, where he helped lift digital billings from single digits to a majority share.



“Mike has an unmatched track record for pairing breakthrough creative with modern technology,” said Roberto Vivo, CEO and co-founder of Kollectiff. “His leadership will sharpen our positioning and expand the ways we help partner agencies bring AI-powered experiences to life.”



As CMO, Mike will guide global brand strategy, business development and agency partnerships - overseeing Kollectiff’s expansion in real-time AI tools, spatial computing and interactive content.



“Kollectiff is building practical, scalable solutions that let great ideas travel faster,” said Mike. “I’m excited to help the team extend that advantage to more agencies and brands worldwide.



Kollectiff’s recent creative run underscores the momentum Geiger will build on: 'Skin Like Me' - an AI-powered facial-mapping platform for Bayer’s Bepanthen developed with Energy BBDO - has already collected Silver and Bronze at Clio Health, three Merits at The One Show, a Bronze at the Clio Awards, and two shortlists at Cannes Lions. Meanwhile, 'The Other Hand' for Cheetos created with Goodby Silverstein & Partners, captured a coveted Yellow Pencil (plus two Wood Pencils) at D&AD, took Best of Discipline and two Golds at The One Show, and added multiple Gold, Silver and shortlist honours across ADC, Clio and Andy competitions.

