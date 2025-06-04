Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: KEEP

Left to right: Campbell Beaton, COO and Adam Sargent, CEO

We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.

​LBB are delighted to welcome back KEEP as a returning partner to the LBB & Friends Beach for 2025. As the first FCA and EBA regulated solution dedicated to contracting and payments in advertising, KEEP continues to drive vital conversations around security, efficiency, and transparency across the creative supply chain. Read on to learn how to connect with their leadership team in Cannes and why they’re leaning into meaningful dialogue, smart tech, and sun-soaked serendipity this year at the festival.







Q> What is your company name?

​KEEP

​

Q> What is your company website?

​www.keeplegals.com​





Q> What is it your company does?

Safe and secure contracting and payments in advertising. Use your own contract templates, ours or industry standard to manage campaign payments. KEEP can make multiple payments on one invoice with no onboarding need (KEEP does a full FCA/EBA regulated check of payees). KEEP generates hundreds of contracts at the click of a button and creates automated reminders allowing for simple options and extensions. Save days of contracting and up to 16% on projects. KEEP is also the first FCA and EBA regulated solution in the space meaning safety and security alongside the simplicity.





Q> Are you a returning sponsor or a new partner to LBB?

Returning





Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?

Campbell Beaton - COO

​Adam Sargent - CEO





Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

We’re helping a lot of agencies and brands really streamline their payments process in a safe and secure manner. We save large amounts down the supply chain and centralise rights management to ensure that liability is eliminated. KEEP is also the only completely financially regulated solution in the advertising payments space, this is particularly important because of the increasing issues with parts of the supply chain becoming points of failure in securing rights and managing payments.

We want to continue listening to where company’s pain points are as our platform has an incredibly wide remit which is providing real savings and security for our partners





Q> Are you hosting any events on LBB Beach, or elsewhere in Cannes during the week?

No





Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?

Engaging conversations and learning more about the new trends in the space over a glass of Rosé





Q> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions, and the LBB Beach for the first time?

Don’t try to do too much. Value quality over quantity in terms of engagements and try and open yourself up to challenging your established view point….and sun cream.





Q> Do you have any restaurant or bar recommendations in Cannes you’d like to share?

Don’t go with high expectations of gastronomy! However we have several lunches on the LBB beach, so if you need feeding please reach out to us.





Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?

Berocca

