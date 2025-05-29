Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: Inspired Thinking Group

We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.





Inspired Thinking Group (ITG) are new co-sponsors of the LBB & Friends Beach this year. The business delivers AI-enabled, agile content for brand advertisers, that drives growth, cuts costs', and as they say, ' creates the perfect story for every customer interaction'. With the goal of reconnecting with friends new and old, you'll be able to find them on the beach throughout the week. You can also hear from CEO Andrew Swinand on Monday at 14:30 when he will taking up the mic on our panel session Fast and Vast: Scaling Content Without Losing the Plot on Monday





Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?

Andrew Swinand – CEO

Guido Derkx - chief commercial officer





Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

We’re excited to be kicking off the week with a panel at The LBB & Friends Beach, diving into how content creation has evolved, and the impacts of embracing operational and generative AI in the process.





Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?

The opportunity to reconnect with friends and former colleagues.





Q> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions, and the LBB Beach for the first time?

Hydration, hydration, hydration.





Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?

Comfortable shoes.

