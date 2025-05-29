senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Meet the LBB & Friends Beach Sponsors: Inspired Thinking Group

29/05/2025
69
Share
Inspired Thinking Group shares all you need to know about its activity at the LBB & Friends Beach and Cannes lions 2025

We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the brilliant partners who are bringing their energy, creativity, and expertise to the Croisette this year. Discover more about who’ll be on the ground in Cannes, what they’re planning throughout the week, and the conversations they’re most eager to be part of.


Inspired Thinking Group (ITG) are new co-sponsors of the LBB & Friends Beach this year. The business delivers AI-enabled, agile content for brand advertisers, that drives growth, cuts costs', and as they say, ' creates the perfect story for every customer interaction'. With the goal of reconnecting with friends new and old, you'll be able to find them on the beach throughout the week. You can also hear from CEO Andrew Swinand on Monday at 14:30 when he will taking up the mic on our panel session Fast and Vast: Scaling Content Without Losing the Plot on Monday


Q> Who will be on the LBB Beach representing your company?

  • Andrew Swinand – CEO
  • Guido Derkx - chief commercial officer


Q> How are you hoping to connect with our community on The LBB & Friends Beach? Are there specific conversations you’re hoping to spark or trending topics you’re keen to explore?

We’re excited to be kicking off the week with a panel at The LBB & Friends Beach, diving into how content creation has evolved, and the impacts of embracing operational and generative AI in the process.


Q> What are you most looking forward to about Cannes in 2025?

The opportunity to reconnect with friends and former colleagues.


Q> What are your top tips for newbies going to Cannes, the Lions, and the LBB Beach for the first time?

Hydration, hydration, hydration.


Q> Lastly, what is your packing essential for the week at Cannes Lions?

Comfortable shoes.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Inspired Thinking Group
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Inspired Thinking Group
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1