“Colour You Can Touch”; Ethos Studio Is Elevating an Artform

​Ethos Studio is on a mission. To bring life, emotion and resonance back to the craft of colour, in response to today’s digital landscape that often renders the media that audiences consume with a certain sense of sameness.

It’s the mission of Ethos Studios’ founder James Drew, echoing his ambition to “elevate” the art form that is colour grading. It’s a craft that he describes as “one of the most powerful tools in visual storytelling” that’s capable of shaping “emotion, perception and atmosphere in ways that are both subtle and deeply felt.



“There’s a real loss of texture and intentionality in today’s digital landscape.” He explains, “That’s the kind of pattern we’re trying to subvert at Ethos – by instead creating visuals that carry weight and evoke a tactile, almost sensory response. Colour you can touch. Aesthetic choices that connect emotionally as much as they do visually. That’s what we’re about.”



James is ambitious about work and his people, a team of colourists that he describes as “the best in the business”. Working closely with executive producer and managing director Eliana Carranza-Pitcher, the pair are at the helm of a boutique colour and finishing studio that has racked up an impressive number of awards and worked with the likes of Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter since it was established in 2019.



“Ethos is where the best work meets the coolest vibes,” Says Eliana, as she begins her elevator pitch of the company. “We’re a fresh, fearless, and seriously talented colour studio based in LA, driven by craft, collaboration, and a real love for what we do. In an industry that’s taken a few hits, we’re still excited, still passionate, and still showing up with everything we’ve got.”



'Lick Your Lips', KFC US x Mike's Hot Honey for Super Bowl LIX



Based on the West Coast, Ethos is unrestricted in its approach to creativity, with a “growing global footprint and a roster that’s as versatile as it is creative,” says Eliana. The studio prides itself on its nimble attitude that allows it to flex and shape itself around the demands of the work. It’s a quality that Eliana believes has contributed to its success in spite of a rapidly changing industry. “The industry has shifted dramatically – shorter timelines, shrinking budgets, and an explosion of platforms have changed the pace and scope of post. I’ve adapted by staying flexible and focused, focusing on quality over quantity, and investing in relationships.



“Ethos has endured because our team is nimble enough to be personal but flexible enough to scale and grow,” she shares.



Reflecting on how the industry has changed, James, who also co-founded the multi-awarded edit company, Church in 2024, adds, “The biggest shift I’ve seen is the pace – and the constant need to adapt. More than ever, you have to stay nimble. You can’t shy away from change; you have to embrace it. Embrace new technology. Embrace new ways of working. And above all, lead with kindness.



“Surround yourself with smart, capable people who are younger and better than you, and create space for them to thrive. That’s been my personal philosophy for building something that lasts, and it’s proven to be a powerful model for success.” He continues,

“Not just at Ethos, but across the entire creative ecosystem we’re growing here – since I launched Church Edit last April, the momentum in just over a year has been nothing short of exponential. Different companies, same guiding principle: people first, always.”





Expanding with Intention



The studio’s roster continues to grow in both size and reach. It’s curated thoughtfully, with each artist bringing something new to the team. Over the past year, Ethos has welcomed artists including Sam Howells and Ryan Urzi, and also represents Copenhagen-based colourists Sam Gillings and Hannibal Lang for US work – exemplifying the studio’s global approach.

“Being based in LA gives us access to world-class talent, but our model is designed for global flow.” Eliana says, “We work across time zones, collaborate with international artists and clients, and have built our processes to accommodate remote sessions, flexible schedules, and smooth delivery without compromising on quality or connection.”



James adds that taking a global approach to the work is key to succeeding in the industry as it exists today, “that’s just the nature of doing business today. It’s not about being innovative for the sake of it – it’s about being in sync with how the industry operates now, and adapting to suit its needs.”

Speaking of the calibre of talent on the studio’s roster, James says, “I really value the unique perspective and creative approach that each of our colourists brings. We’ve been very intentional about curating a lineup that includes both emerging voices and established names, because ultimately it’s that inclusivity and appreciation for new, fresh ways of thinking that strengthens our roster and broadens what we can offer as a studio.”



Eliana describes the latest additions to the roster as a “great step forward.” She adds, “It’s not just about more hands but more about fresh perspectives, new client relationships, and a more dynamic offering. It’s expanded what we can say yes to and helped us keep pushing the bar higher, creatively and collaboratively.”



Every artist on the roster aligns with the studio’s DNA and shared belief system, “creative, grounded, and genuinely excited to build something together,” says Eliana. Echoing this, James adds, “This industry runs on collaboration, so we value people who are thoughtful, responsive, innately curious, and easy to work with – people who can take feedback, interpret notes, and move fluidly alongside directors, agencies, and artists. A huge part of this job is just being a kind, decent person with the ability to communicate.”

James looks for those with “an eye for the universal language of good design and aesthetics.” He explains, “You can teach technical skills, but generally speaking, you can’t teach taste. That intuitive sense of what feels right—that’s harder to come by.”





Where Colour Meets Culture

Ethos has collaborated with brands and artists that exist at the forefront of culture. From chart-topping musicians such as Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Megan Thee Stallion, to brands including Uber One, Yves Saint Laurent, KFC and On, the studio’s work resonates widely and has been recognised at a number of award shows.

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Ethos Studio graded some of the year’s most popular music videos, including Sabrina Carpenter’s Song of the Year ‘Espresso’, Best New Artist Chappell Roan’s ‘HOT TO GO!’, Megan Thee Stallion’s Best Trending Video ‘Mamushi’, and Anitta's Best Latin Video ‘Mil Veces’.



More recently, two of Ethos Studios’ colourists were recognised at the 2025 AICP Post Awards. Kaitlyn Battistelli was awarded Best Music Video Colour Grade for Moses Sumney’s ‘Vintage’, whilst Converse x Daily Paper ‘Homecoming’, coloured by Marina Starke x MAP Berlin was named Best Colour Grade over :90.

Uber One, 'Brian Cox Goes to College'



Talking of the importance of awards for a business like theirs, James shares, “Awards are great – they can open doors, bring recognition, and serve as a signal to the industry that the work is resonating. But for me, what matters even more is the culture we’re building and the people who make it happen.



“That’s what I’m genuinely passionate about – watching them grow, take on bigger challenges, and succeed in their roles is what I find most rewarding. It’s not just about the creative output; it’s about seeing people thrive and evolve.”

Eliana agrees, adding, “Awards aren’t the goal but we use them as a tool. They help amplify our artists, bring visibility to the craft and open conversations with clients who are looking for that calibre of work. I think recognition helps momentum but it’s the work itself that matters most.”



Looking ahead, Ethos Studio is ambitious to grow in a way that’s intentional, focused and aligned with the company’s core values set out in 2019. “Scaling for the sake of growth isn’t the goal,” says James. “What matters to me is the reputation we build – at Ethos and across every company I’m part of. If, five years from now, we’re known for consistently creating meaningful work, for fostering a genuinely collaborative experience, and for representing some of the best talent in the business – that’s success to me.”



Sharing the same sentiment, Eliana adds that she sees the studio growing in “strength, presence, and creative reach”. Continuing to work globally, she envisions a creative process that is even more attuned to the intricacies of working collaboratively across borders, embracing “different cultures, different markets, [and] understanding different perceptions of the world.



“I want Ethos to fully embrace that spirit: no borders, no limits – just great work, wherever it happens. Still boutique. Still personal. Just bolder, sharper, and even more trusted and versatile.”

